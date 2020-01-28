Legendary rock band Gun N' Roses are to play Glasgow Green in the summer as part of their 2020 World tour.

It has been confirmed that the band will play their largest Scottish show to date outdoors at Glasgow Green on June 25.

It is understood that when they hit the Glasgow stage, it will be the first time that the band with original members Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan will have shared a stage during an official Guns N' Roses tour in Scotland.

It is part of the iconic band's Not in This Lifetime World tour which is returning to Europe next year.

Formed in 1985, Guns N' Roses made a name for themselves with hit such as Paradise City, Welcome to the Jungle and Sweet Child o' Mine.

Rockstars Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan reunited in 2016 and have gone to play 160 shows to date, selling more than five million tickets on the Not in This Lifetime Tour.

Scotland, are you ready? 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Tickets on sale Friday 9am GMT pic.twitter.com/860GeNIPoM — Guns N' Roses (@gunsnroses) January 28, 2020

With a career spanning over 30 years, Axel, Slash, Duff and Co. will play Glasgow as part of their huge European Tour which will see them visit Spain, German and Sweden.

Returning to Europe for the third time since their Not in This Lifetime tour kicked off in 2016, Guns N’ Roses have performed their endless run of hits with 160 shows for over 5.5 million fans in stadiums, arenas, and as part of festivals worldwide.

The gig takes place just a day after Green Day's massive 'Hella Mega' event, also featuring Fall Out Boy and Weezer, at the same venue.

The European dates in 2017 and 2018 alone brought the mind-blowing stage show to over 1.6 million fans.

Scotland had been the only tour location still awaiting a date and venue until now.

Guns N' Roses minus Slash played the SECC in Glasgow in 2012 and before that on the Chinese Democracy tour at the same venue in 2001.

The band, including Slash, did not play Scotland at all during their Use Your Illusion Tour which ran between 1991 and 1993. They also missed out Scotland during their breakthrough Appetite for Destruction tour in 1987 and 1988.

Members of the band had previously turned down deals worth "hundreds of millions" to reform the original line-up - because they still could not abide being around one another.

Drummer Steven Adler was the first of the original members of the rock group to leave - he was fired in 1990 - and guitarist Slash quit the band in 1996 following a series of rows with Axl Rose.

Slash went on to form his own band, Velvet Revolver, and toured in his own name and had previously stated "one of the two of us would die" before a reunion could ever take place.

Last week, Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash spoke about the possibility of new material from the reunited band.

He said: “There’s been no definitive answer on anything and I’ll just keep keep to that. Stuff is happening, but there are no specifics. More than anything, it’s because of the nature of the industry right now.

“It’s just like, how do you want to do this? I mean there’s material and there’s recording and there’s sh*t going on, but we’re not really sure what we’re doing with it right now.”

Tickets go on sale from 9am on Friday, January 31 at www.gigsinscotland.com.