BRITS have been warned not to travel to China unless it is essential.

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) updated its guidance tonight in response to the coronavirus outbreak, which has so far claimed at least 106 lives in China.

There have been no confirmed cases in the UK to date but anyone returning from Wuyan - the city at the centre of the outbreak - has been urged to isolate themselves for 14 days even if they have no flu-like symptoms.

Scientists believe the virus can spread even before symptoms emerge.

Tonight, the FCO said it now advises UK citizens against "all but essential" travel to mainland China.

This excludes Hong Kong and Macau.

The notice added that Brits currently in China "should make decisions based on their own personal circumstances, bearing in mind that travel may become more difficult in the coming days".

Commercial flights out of China remain available everywhere except in Hubei Province.

The FCO is finalising arrangements to begin evacuating British nationals from Hubei later this week.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said: "Due to the increasing travel restrictions and the public health situation, we now advise against all but essential travel to China.

"We are also working urgently to finalise arrangements for an assisted departure from Hubei Province for British nationals this week, and are in contact with people in Hubei to ensure they register their interest and that we can keep them updated.

"The UK continues to be guided by the latest medical advice about the coronavirus outbreak. The safety and security of British people will always be our top priority."

British nationals who require assistance are urged to contact the FCO directly.