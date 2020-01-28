BORIS Johnson has attempted to stem the fall-out to his controversial decision to allow Huawei a limited role in the UK’s 5G telecommunications network with a swift phonecall to Donald Trump.

After incurring the wrath of Conservatives on either side of the Atlantic, the Prime Minister “updated” the US President on his decision.

A Downing St spokesman said Mr Johnson had “underlined the importance of like-minded countries working together to diversify the market and break the dominance of a small number of companies”.

Given the PM’s election promise to see a major upgrade in digital connectivity across the UK, he found himself in a difficult position given what one Whitehall insider admitted was a “market failure” ie there was no real alternative provider to the Chinese tech giant.

Nonetheless, the behind-closed-doors atmosphere when Mike Pompeo, the US Secretary of State, arrives for talks in Whitehall today looks set to be fractious as Washington believes there is a severe security risk given Huawei’s close ties to the ruling Chinese Communist Party in Beijing.

On Capitol Hill, Senator Mitt Romney, the former presidential candidate, said: “The UK’s decision to incorporate Huawei into its 5G network is a disconcerting sign. By prioritising costs, the UK is sacrificing national security and inviting the CCP’s surveillance state in. I implore our British allies to reverse their decision.”

Fellow Republican Tom Cotton tweeted: “Allowing Huawei to build the UK’s 5G networks is like allowing the KBG to build its telephone network during the Cold War. The CCP will now have a foothold to conduct pervasive espionage on British society and has increased economic and political leverage over the UK.”

At Westminster, the Government also suffered a backlash from some of its own Conservative MPs.

David Davis, the former Brexit Secretary, called for a ban on Huawei involvement while Tory colleague Julian Lewis sought assurances over the safeguards required after warning the telecoms company was "intimately linked with the Chinese Communist state and its deeply hostile intelligence agencies".

Tory colleague Richard Drax noted: "Bearing in mind we're under constant cyber-attack by China, I'm baffled by its decision today."

John Nicolson for the SNP accused the PM of going for the “cheapest, least secure option”.

“It does not take a genius to work out why Huawei is so competitive in cost; it is the Chinese Communist party branded as a company and the Conservative Government have chosen low cost over security,” he declared.

The MP for Ochil and South Perthshire insisted the Foreign Secretary had made the “wrong choice,” adding: “Future generations may come to judge his decision harshly.”

However, Theresa May, the former PM, was among those who welcomed the Government’s decision, insisting it "protects our national security but also recognises the interests of our economy".

In a Commons statement, Dominic Raab insisted Huawei’s involvement in the 5G network would not affect the UK's ability to share "highly sensitive intelligence data" with key allies.

The Foreign Secretary told MPs: "I want to be absolutely clear that nothing in this review affects this country's ability to share highly sensitive intelligence data over highly secure networks both within the UK and with our partners including the Five Eyes."

He continued: "GCHQ has categorically confirmed that how we construct our 5G and full-fibre public networks has nothing to do with how we share classified data.

"And the UK's technical security experts have agreed that new controls on high-risk vendors are completely consistent with the UK's security needs."

Mr Raab admitted risks "cannot be eliminated" but a new regulatory system would lessen them, he explained.

"I hope the whole House will agree that if we are to achieve our digital connectivity ambitions it is absolutely imperative that we can trust in the safety and the security of our telecoms networks.

"Risks can't be eliminated in telecoms but it is the job of Government, Ofcom and industry to work together to ensure we reduce our vulnerabilities and mitigate those risks."

Nick Thomas-Symonds for Labour said there had been "far too long a period of dither and delay" before adding: "Guarantees about the safety and security of the network going forward are now absolutely crucial if Huawei is to be involved in building the 5G network."