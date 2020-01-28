A TEA towel featuring Boris Johnson and the slogan 'Got Brexit Done' has become the latest Brexit memento to attract ire online.

The limited edition kitchen essential been launched through the Conservative Party to mark the UK's departure from the EU on Friday.

👀 Introducing our official limited edition Brexit tea towel.



🛍 Get yours now!



— Conservatives (@Conservatives) January 28, 2020

But not everyone will be rushing out to buy one.

Twitter critics compared it to toilet roll, edited the slogan to 'I betrayed a nation for profit' and dubbed the novelty dryer "pathetic".

Just corrected the typos - you're welcome pic.twitter.com/yur75PxCld

Just corrected the typos - you're welcome pic.twitter.com/yur75PxCld — Unicorn Stopper 🎪 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 🇪🇺 🐟🕯 (@LenoreSimson) January 28, 2020

He didn't "get it done." He just let the broken promises pile up like dirty dishes in the sink. 👇 pic.twitter.com/WrgtCdm816 — Andrew King #FBPE #RejoinEU 🎪 (@2primates) January 28, 2020

Can we have Brexit themed toilet paper please pic.twitter.com/UAZfgv93jP — Louis Henwood #DitchBrexit 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@LouisHenwood) January 28, 2020

It comes after Dark Materials author Philip Pullman sparked controversy online when he called for a boycott of the commemorative Brexit 50 pence - in a protest over grammar.

The 'Brexit' 50p coin is missing an Oxford comma, and should be boycotted by all literate people.

The 'Brexit' 50p coin is missing an Oxford comma, and should be boycotted by all literate people. — Philip Pullman (@PhilipPullman) January 26, 2020

The coin carries the message: "Peace, prosperity and friendship with all nations."

Pullman insisted there should be a comma - known as the Oxford comma - after the 'and'.

The novelist said it "should be boycotted by all literate people".