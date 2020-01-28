Police in Edinburgh are investigating after vandals spread glue in the toilets at a top visitor attraction.
Facilities at the National Museum of Scotland were targeted last Friday and Saturday.
Officers said glue had been applied to "different areas of the venue's toilets", and a similar incident has since been reported at the Festival Theatre.
One of the cases at the Chambers Street museum concerned glue on a baby-changing table, according to the Edinburgh Evening News.
Inspector Trish Robertson said: "Thankfully nobody has been seriously injured as a result of these incidents, however these thoughtless acts were extremely irresponsible and could have potentially harmed young children.
"Officers are conducting a thorough investigation and I would urge anyone with any information, or who may have seen something suspicious, to contact police via 101, quoting incident 2808 of January 27."
