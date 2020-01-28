A biker has died after he was involved in a crash with a pedestrian and a car.

Emergency services were called to reports of the collision on Mountblow Road, Clydebank, West Dunbartonshire shortly after 4pm on Tuesday, the BBC has reported.

The pedestrian and the driver of the car were also checked but were not hurt.

Police officers have urged anyone who witnessed the crash or who may have dashcam footage to contact their non-emergency line.