BORIS Johnson has dismissed as “absolutely fanciful” the Scottish Government’s idea for a Scottish Visa, insisting he would deliver a post-Brexit points-based scheme that delivered an immigration policy for the whole of the UK.

During the weekly PMQ’s joust, the Prime Minister denounced the governing SNP at Holyrood, pointing out to MPs that it had not had a single debate on education in the Scottish Parliament for two years.

“What are they debating today? Whether or not to fly the EU flag. They should get on with the day job,” declared Mr Johnson.

The issue of immigration was raised by Ian Blackford, the Nationalist leader at Westminster, in the wake of the report from the UK Government’s independent advisor on the subject, the Migration Advisory Committee[MAC], which proposed a lowering of the pay threshold for migrant workers but rejected the idea of a special threshold for Scotland.

On Monday, Nicola Sturgeon proposed the part-devolution of immigration to Holyrood to attract migrants through a cheaper, simpler Scottish Visa based on residency and the tax code in Scotland.

Mr Blackford referred to comments made during the 2016 referendum by Michael Gove, the Cabinet Office Minister, who, he said, had made clear Scots would decide immigration policy for Scotland.

Highlighting the Scottish Visa proposal, he told MPs: “Before the ink was even dry, these proposals were rejected without consideration. Since the PM would never reject a proposal before reading it can he tell the House on what points he disagrees with Model Three[the shared responsibility proposal]; if it helps it was outlined on page 20 of the proposal.”

Noting how he had every sympathy with Scottish businesses which needed migrant workers, pointing to help for seasonal workers, the PM declared: “The idea of having a Scottish-only visa with a border at Berwick and a wall of inspection posts is absolutely fanciful.

“Whatever there may be on page 20 of his document, I doubt if it explains who’s going to pay for it,” he insisted to Tory cheers.

Mr Blackford insisted no one had suggested the interpretation Mr Johnson had offered for the Scottish Visa, saying it showed he did “not have a clue”.

The SNP leader pointed out how a raft of bodies had come out in support of the Scottish Visa plan, including experts, the STUC, the Federation of Small Businesses and the Scottish Council for Development and Industry.

Referencing the MAC report, which he said, had highlighted how extra migration routes could boost population growth, Mr Blackford told MPs: “The Scottish Government’s proposals will boost Scotland’s population, grow our economy and protect public services. The UK Government’s policies threaten to plunge our working age population into decline.”

He went on: “We were told we would have the most powerful devolved parliament in the world, we were told we’d be an equal partner in the family of nations. Will the PM now read the Scottish Government proposal, listen to the evidence and deliver a tailored migration policy for Scotland?” he asked to hear-hears from the SNP benches.

But Mr Johnson hit back saying; “We will have a points-based system that will deliver the immigration this whole country needs.”

He stressed: “The way to boost the population of Scotland is not to have a Scottish Government that taxes the population of Scotland to oblivion, that fails to deliver results in its schools.

“It may be interest you to know, Mr Speaker, the SNP have not had a debate in their Parliament on education for two years. What are they debating today? Whether or not to fly the EU flag. They should get on with the day job.”

Later, the SNP’s Ronnie Cowan also pointed to how the MAC recommendation to cut the salary threshold for migrants by £4,400 to £25,600 did not go far enough given that half of Scottish employees earned less than the proposed new threshold and would cover 90 per cent of the social care sector.

The Inverclyde MP asked: “Does the PM agree protecting Scotland’s care sector with a tailored migration system is more important than his ideological obsession with cutting migration?”

Mr Johnson replied: “We do not wish in any way to deprive any part of the UK of the labour that it needs and we have special provisions to ensure that Scotland is properly catered for. We have doubled the seasonal agricultural workers’ scheme.”

He added: “We will respond in due course to the stipulations of MAC.”