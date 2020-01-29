BORIS Johnson believes Donald Trump's Middle East peace plan offers a two-state solution and urged Palestinian leaders to engage with it.

The Prime Minister provided encouragement to the proposal which would leave sizeable areas of the occupied West Bank in Israeli hands.

But Jeremy Corbyn warned it would "lock-in illegal Israeli colonisation" and deny Palestinian people their fundamental rights, adding Britain must tell the US they were "wrong" on the issue.

Mahmoud Abbas, the Palestinian President, has dismissed Mr Trump's plan as a "conspiracy deal", with the Palestinians seeking all of the West Bank and east Jerusalem - areas captured by Israel in the 1967 Middle East war - and the removal of more than 700,000 Israeli settlers from these areas.

Speaking at Prime Minister's Questions, the Labour leader said of the US President's idea: "It will annex Palestinian territory, lock-in illegal Israeli colonisation, transfer Palestinian citizens of Israel and deny Palestinian people their fundamental rights.

"When the Government meets with the US Secretary of State later today, will he make it clear that the British Government will stand for a genuine, internationally-backed peace plan rather than this stuff proposed by Trump yesterday?"

Mr Johnson said the Israel-Palestinian issue had "bedevilled the world for decades", noting: "No peace plan is perfect but this has the merit of a two-state solution, it is a two-state solution, it would ensure that Jerusalem is both the capital of Israel and of the Palestinian people.”

Addressing Mr Corbyn directly, he added: "I urge him, rather than being so characteristically negative, to reach out to his friends, my friends, our friends in the Palestinian Authority, to Mahmoud Abbas, for whom I have the highest respect, and urge him for once to engage in this initiative, to get talking, rather than to leave a political vacuum."

Mr Corbyn said he too had the greatest respect for Mr Abbas and those in the Palestinian Authority, adding: "I've met them many times."

He said Mr Trump's plan would “not bring any move towards peace" and had "no support from any Palestinian anywhere in the world", adding Britain should be candid and tell the US it was "wrong".

The Labour leader later urged Mr Johnson to ask the US to stop selling arms to Saudi Arabia while they continued the "bombardment" of Yemen with the PM explaining the Saudi-led operation was supported by a United Nations mandate.

Mr Corbyn went on to criticise Saudi Arabia's record on women's rights, saying Mr Johnson must make clear any UK trade deal would be dependent on an "improvement in their human rights laws and human rights record, particularly in respect of women".

Mr Johnson accused the Labour leader of being a "supporter and defender of the Iranian regime," adding the UK raised human rights with Saudi Arabia.

"We will continue to do that and we will do that ever more vigorously, ever more energetically, as we pursue our policy of a global Britain doing free trade deals around the world, which will give us the leverage to make exactly these points," added the PM.