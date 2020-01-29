Rangers star Alfredo Morelos was involved in a dramatic chase through Glasgow streets last night after discovering a man concealed underneath his car - it is has been reported.

The Ibrox side say they "believe there was an incident" but could not reveal any further details.

A police investigation is now underway to determine if any criminality took place.

A post on Rangers fan Facebook group Follow Follow shows a supercar being towed away.

The post says "It's been alleged Alfredo Morelos' car has been attacked/tampered with - cops investigating".

It's thought that the Colombian striker returned home with his pregnant wife Yeseniato find a man hiding beneath his car.

He then reportedly gave chase on foot.

Detective Inspector Kenny McDonald confirmed to the Glasgow Times: "Following reports of a man allegedly tampering with a car in a secured car park in Glasgow last night, I can confirm that we have removed the vehicle for examination.

"At this time no criminality has been established."

A Rangers spokesman added: "We believe there was an incident but we can’t say any more as it’s now subject to a police investigation."

We earlier told how the 23-year-old might not make his comeback for the side tonight after boss Steven Gerrard revealed he has a calf injury.

Morelos missed Rangers' last three fixtures through suspension and was in line for a return to first-team action this evening against Ross County, but the forward is now a doubt for the Premiership encounter.

"Alfredo has had a small calf problem," Gerrard told Rangers TV.

"So I need to check with the medical staff what the right decision to do with Alfredo is because we do not want to put him in with any risk.

"But it's good to have him back available in the squad. We have a lot of games coming up, so I'll make the right decision that is not a risk to the player."