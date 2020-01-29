ITV News host Alastair Stewart is stepping down from presenting duties “following errors of judgment” in his use of social media.

The veteran presenter, 67, said in a statement to the PA news agency that he made a “misjudgement which I regret”.

ITN said in the statement that Stewart’s use of social media “breached” its editorial guidelines.

The decision to quit “is supported by both ITV and ITN”.

Stewart said: “It was a misjudgement which I regret, but it’s been a privilege to bring the news to households throughout the UK for the past 40 years.”

Alastair Stewart (Ian West/PA)

Stewart has been a staff reporter and presenter on ITV News programmes.

Recently he has worked as a part-time freelance presenter, mainly on the lunchtime news and weekend programmes.

Michael Jermey, director of news and current affairs at ITV, said: “Alastair has been a long-standing, familiar figure to viewers of ITV News, both reporting and presenting with distinction.

“We wish him the very best for the future.”

ITN chief executive Anna Mallett said: “We would like to recognise Alastair’s contribution as one of the UK’s foremost journalists and TV presenters and to thank him for his commitment to delivering high-quality broadcast news over many years.”