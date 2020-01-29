REBECCA Long-Bailey has committed herself to maintaining Labour’s “key principle” of public ownership and challenged her rivals for the party crown to do the same.

The Shadow Business Secretary, who thanks to the support of the Fire Brigades Union has now joined Keir Starmer and Lisa Nandy on the final ballot, used a campaign speech in Leeds to "stand up to the rip-off privatisers" with plans to re-nationalise energy, water, rail and mail.

The Salford MP's latest commitment makes her the most closely aligned with the outgoing leader, although she has sought to shake off the "continuity Corbyn" label.

Her declaration puts red water between herself and her opponents, who also include Emily Thornberry, all of whom have indicated they would take more limited approaches to nationalisation.

In a clear pitch to the party's Left Ms Long-Bailey vowed to "never give up" Labour's commitment to public ownership.

"I want to be clear I am fully committed to the pledges in our manifesto last year for public ownership of energy, water, rail and mail. Other candidates say they agree with the transformative programme but now I'm calling for specific, concrete commitments you can trust.

"Public ownership of key utilities is the foundation for a more fair and equal society and any candidate for Labour leader should endorse them without hesitation.

"Under my leadership Labour will stand up to the rip-off privatisers and bring wealth and power back into public hands."

Ms Thornberry and Ms Nandy have both backed re-nationalising rail and mail but have stopped short of returning energy into public ownership.

Sir Keir has so far only committed to bringing back rail into public ownership but is expected to revisit the issue later in the campaign.

"Keir supports expanding common ownership, whether by outright nationalisation or by other forms such as municipals, community organisations or co-operatives: all of which mean services are run for the public, not for shareholders," a spokesman said.

Meanwhile, Gordon Brown came out in support of Ian Murray in the race for Labour’s deputy leadership.

In a statement to Scientists for Labour, the former Prime Minister said: “As a candidate whom I support for the deputy leadership, Ian can ensure that the next Labour manifesto will give the priority to science and innovation that scientists deserve and is the best way forward for our country.”

In a post on Twitter, Tony Blair endorsed the Edinburgh South MP’s call for change to move Labour forward, saying: “Strong argument by @IanMurrayMP that needs to be made – and heard – if Labour is going to once again become a party of government - Tony Blair.”

Labour's membership surged to more than 580,000 after its general election defeat, which the party's official report has blamed on Brexit while largely absolving Jeremy Corbyn and his leadership.

The post-mortem examination circulated to the party's ruling National Executive Committee found it would be "unrealistic" not to say its policy to hold a fresh referendum played a "decisive" role.

Radicalism was largely ruled out as being at fault in the report by election co-ordinators Andrew Gwynne and Ian Lavery but they did blame a glut of policies for confusing the public.

While the MPs accepted there were "negative views" of the outgoing leader, there was little blame laid at any of his actions.