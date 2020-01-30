A service to help separated parents "talk" to each other - without the need for direct contact - officially launched in Holyrood last night.

Rona Mackay MSP invited the social enterprise ContactFamily to share information about their service at Edinburgh’s corridors of power.

ContactFamily is a communication service that facilitates messages between separated parents by being a portal for emails and texts… passing functional messages about contact to children between parents.

The service acts a go-between, a filter and a buffer - providing a safe platform to communicate.

MSP Rona Mackay said: “I am delighted to be hosting this amazing event in Parliament tonight. Anything that can take the stress and pain out of family break-ups is very welcome and I think ContactFamily is a brilliant way to do that.

“ContactFamily is to be congratulated for initiating such a unique enterprise which will benefit so many families – especially the children – which is its prime objective.”

ContactFamily is working with families from Barnardos (Tayside Domestic Abuse Service) and Women’s Aid.

ContactFamily Director Claire MacFarlane said: "It’s an enormous privilege to be able to come to Holyrood and talk about ContactFamily and the services we provide. We are helping families communicate; keeping them stay connected while removing direct contact which may cause conflict. We provide a safe platform from unwanted messages."

CF director Elaine Hunter added: “The service offers a way forward in terms of keeping arrangements clear and concise. We hope that by having the event in Holyrood, more organisations will come forward and link with us and our service.

“If you have less stressed parents, you have less stressed children. Children are very often caught up in the crossfire between arguing parents."

CF director Alexis Hone continued: “Our communication experts ‘talk’ to service users through email or text to act as an online go-between between parents who want to make the best plan for contact with their children. The objective is to eliminate the opportunity for conflict and assist with essential communication where otherwise parents or family members may struggle to formulate the best plan between them.

“Children are less likely to witness discord between their parents when arrangements are set in place and they are aware of a structured plan which promotes a healthy attachment to the important adults in their lives.”