It was made famous around the world by the story of a loyal terrier who stayed by its master’s side for 14 years after he had died.

And now the iconic Greyfriars Kirk where devoted dog Bobby made his home on his owner’s grave is marking its 400th anniversary this year.

One of the oldest buildings in Edinburgh’s Old Town, the kirk plans to celebrate its long history and links to the vibrant community that it represents today with a series of special events.

Greyfriars Kirk is also famous for its association with the Covenanters, church radicals of the 17th century who played a vital role in the civil wars which erupted across the British isles during the period.

Festival organiser Gillian Couper said: “It is 400 years since the kirk first opened its doors in 1620, making it one of Scotland’s oldest institutions, and it continues to thrive and grow to this day.

“Events will celebrate the life and times of Greyfriars past and present. They will explore the rich history and stories associated with it, through which it became a beacon of the Enlightenment and leading centre for the arts.

“We look forward to welcoming visitors, local and from all over the world, to enjoy these events and help celebrate this fantastic anniversary.”

The story of Greyfriars Bobby emerged in the latter half of the 1800s after he became something of a local celebrity in the capital. The dog was said to be the pet of John Gray, who worked for the Edinburgh City Police as a nightwatchman, and stayed in Greyfriars Kirk for almost a decade and a half after Mr Gray died, living near his grave.

The tale has gone on to inspire both books and films, and a statue of the dog at the corner of Candlemaker Row and the George IV Bridge, remains a popular visitor spot for tourists.

The graveyard is also a place of pilgrimage for Harry Potter fans, after author JK Rowling revealed that some of the names on the gravestones had filtered into her novels, while the setting also resembles the cemete ry where the boy wizard’s parents are buried.

Besides its active congregations, worshipping in Gaelic and English, the kirk contributes to a flourishing local community in central Edinburgh through creating communities of support, social enterprise and wellbeing at the Grassmarket Community Project and the Greyfriars Charteris Centre.

The church has links to the Covenanters’ early days as the defenders of Presbyterianism against any encroaches by the Catholic faith during the turbulent 1600s. The original “covenant” establishing this intent was signed at Greyfriars Kirk in 1638.

Inspired by renowned figures from the Enlightenment who lie in the Kirkyard, or who were ministers of Greyfriars, a Festival of Science, Wisdom and Faith will be held between 5-7 June featuring a line-up including forensic anthropologist Dame Sue Black and writer Richard Holloway.

A series of talks and panels will encourage the public to reflect on the tension that has often existed between science, wisdom and faith and whether this has changed in the modern era. A new book by local historian Roy Pinkerton has been launched to coincide with the 400 years exploring the history of the 17 churches, which have united to form the present-day Greyfriars congregation.

In September there will be a spectacular flower festival which will see the building filled with colourful displays paying tribute to the rich history of the 17 churches.

Musical highlights include a performance of the Renaissance masterpiece Spem in Alium by the Scottish Chamber Orchestra Chorus, led by the conductor Gregory Batsleer on 29 February.

During Lent, in a joint concert, the Dunedin Consort and Scottish Ensemble will perform Sir James Macmillan’s Seven Last Words from the Cross on March 27.

Edinburgh Royal Choral Union plans a special commission for choir, soloist and organ from composer Thomas LaVoy November 7. This will develop the theme of religious freedom in honour of the kirk’s anniversary and the landing of the Mayflower in America 400 years ago.

The kirk’s history spans five centuries and the free lunchtime concert series, Greyfriars at 12, will explore music from each of them, plus other

celebratory themes. There will also be chances to get involved, with a “Come & Sing” Brahms’s Requiem, conducted by Angus Tully on April1l 25, and further events planned.

Rev Richard Frazer, who has been the minister of Greyfriars Kirk since 2003, said: “Christmas 2020 marks not only 400 years of our building but 400 years of our congregation, an uninterrupted history that has been sustained from the dawn of the modern era and an astonishing record of faith in action.”