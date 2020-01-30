I WISH Brexit had never happened, but we need to make the best of it. Actually, many signs are positive, and should give hope for Scottish No voters.

The UK jobless rate is at its lowest since 1974. Employment, at 33 million, is higher than ever.

The CBI reports the biggest surge in confidence on record among manufacturers and the IMF says Britain will be the fastest-growing G7 economy in Europe over the next two years.

None of these organisations predicts post-Brexit disaster, and while Scotland lags behind rUK in growth, we still follow the trends, so surely this is surely good news.

Not for Nicola Sturgeon though, she'll exploit every twist and turn of the negotiations to demand a referendum.

The big question is whether the Scottish Tories will.

I bet the rank and file attending the leadership hustings are mostly Leavers, as are 1.2m Scots. Only 700,00 of them voted Scottish Conservative in December. If another 200,000 Scots Leavers voted Conservative in 2021 it could make it the largest Holyrood party in 2021.

That would stop independence in its tracks. Surely their new leader should be highlighting the positives of Brexit and his policies to exploit it?

Allan Sutherland, Stonehaven.

MARGARET McIlhinney (Letters, January 28) makes a very good point about the celebrations planned for Brexit Day. In particular the doors being closed for our young people to live, travel, love and work in 27 European countries is a hard one, amongst many, to take. Just two months ago we commemorated the fall of the Berlin Wall and now with Brexit we found ourselves in the position where the young people in the likes of Leipzig and Dresden continue to enjoy this birthright now cruelly denied to our own young people. What an irony.

It really beggars belief that schoolchildren will be brought to Downing Street to listen to Boris Johnson about the future of Brexit Britain ("Sturgeon out to build ‘grand alliance’ with EU states to back Indyref2", The Herald, January 27). Frankly I really have to censure the schools as to why they agreed to become involved in this nakedly political act. I only hope one of the children ask him why he or she will not enjoy the birthright of children in the other 27 European countries.

My good Czech friends in Prague two days ago sent me a message to say January 31 will be a desperately sad day for them. Needless to say they are aware this self- harm cannot be laid at the door of Scotland. Indeed this fact is widely known throughout the length and breadth of the EU. However, I have had to point out it is not the first time the UK has turned its back on their nation.

In the same edition I read the Government is going to launch “Ready to Trade” campaigns in 13 countries outside the EU ("‘Are Scots ready for London to ignore their democratic rights?’", The Herald, January 27). As I have pointed out in previous letters there is no reason at all why this cannot be done from inside the EU. If such companies have not yet done so then it is their fault and most definitely not that of Brussels. Sadly the self -harm is all too prevalent before we have left the EU as Bloomberg’s estimate some £130 Billion has already been lost in output since 2016.

In the morning after the Scottish referendum I was quite content to say “that was that” but after the events of the last five years another referendum is now called for, but it is crucial the SNP must put together a coalition and lay out a pathway to eventual EU membership.

Bob Ballantine, Edinburgh EH6.

HOW many EU migrant workers employed in our care sector, our fruit farms and our construction industry earn in excess of £30,000 a year? This question arises as a result of the proposals from the Migration Advisory Committee (MAC) in suggesting a reduction in the salary threshold for migrants to come to the UK from the EU after Brexit. Current proposals are looking for migrants to have employment in place with earning of £30,000 plus, MAC is suggesting this should be reduced to £25,600 to assist and encourage EU migrants to come to the UK ("Migrant visa plan for rural Scotland", The Herald, January 29), a figure I would suggest still needs reduced substantially if we are to sustain many of our public services and especially in the care sector. Catriona C Clark, Falkirk.

WHILE on holiday in Portugal we visited the historic town of Silves. On our way to the castle we stopped for a rest on a bench. A couple of other tourists joined us and, in a mixture, of Spanish, English and sign language we established that they were from La Mancha.

The lovely lady proceeded to sing us a song about Don Quixote and we then went our separate ways.

It was magical and as I walked away I kept thinking we must be mad.

And I still do.

Jacqui Mair, Irvine.

