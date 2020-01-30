A fisherman has died after falling overboard from a German-registered vessel near the Western Isles.

The coastguard picked up a distress broadcast 45 nautical miles off the Butt of Lewis at around 2.50am on Thursday.

Helicopters from Stornoway and Inverness were sent to the scene, while other ships in the area joined the search.

The RNLI’s lifeboat from Stornoway also assisted the three-hour search in rough seas until the man was recovered.

A statement from the Maritime and Coastguard Agency said: “Two Coastguard helicopters and Stornoway RNLI lifeboat were involved in an extensive search overnight for a fisherman who went overboard from a German-registered fishing vessel, 45 nautical miles North of the Butt of Lewis.

“Stornoway Coastguard was alerted at 2.50am by a UK-registered fishing vessel which had picked up the German vessel’s local distress broadcast.

“Other fishing vessels in the area joined the search and HM Coastguard sent coastguard rescue helicopters from Stornoway and Inverness, and Stornoway RNLI lifeboat launched.

“After three hours of searching in rough seas, the casualty was recovered to his own vessel and confirmed as deceased.”

Police said an investigation is to be carried out after the incident.

A statement added: “Police Scotland can confirm that a man has died following an incident on board a fishing boat off the Western Isles.

“Officers were made aware around 4.15am on Thursday January 30 of a man having gone overboard while the foreign-registered vessel was approximately 45 nautical miles north of the Butt of Lewis.

“A body was recovered from the water a short time later with the assistance of an HM Coastguard helicopter.

“All other crew members were uninjured.

“An investigation will be carried out to establish the full circumstances and Police Scotland will liaise with the appropriate authorities.”