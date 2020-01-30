THERE is nothing quite like a macaroni cheese or a full cooked breakfast on a Cal Mac ferry to raise the spirits. As it sails across the Clyde, Minch or the Sound of Mull, the journey is nearly always a joy, even in rough seas, as is disembarking at the other end on an island.

However, while Cal Mac is always a pleasant part of the journey for people like me, a semi-frequent user, for residents and businesses on the islands it is an altogether different experience and one which has become a whole lot worse of late.

The iconic lifeline services to the islands have in recent years been swamped by a huge increase in passenger numbers, mainly through the introduction of Road Equivalent Tariff which slashed fares by around two-thirds.

Unfortunately, it came at a time when many ferries were coming to the end of their working life and needed replaced.

But as has been well documented over recent months, two new boats to serve Arran, Harris and North Uist are languishing, half built, in Port Glasgow and the cost to businesses on the islands is rising, as indeed is the bill for the ferries – estimated now at £250million.

The current stand-off crucially comes at a time when there is serious consideration being given to building bridges and tunnels between the islands and the mainland which would make ferries obsolete.

This would, of course, be great news for islanders as they would no longer be left at the mercy of the weather or a ferry malfunction to make hospital or business appointments.

It would also be great for the islands economy as more people would consider moving permanently and visitor numbers would rise.

The cost to build a tunnel to Harris from Skye would also be cheaper in the long term as ferries would no longer have to be regularly replaced.

But many islanders are understandably wary of such a scheme and actively do not want it to prevent their islands being turned into another Skye, which has been overrun with tourists in the past few years.

On a recent trip to Harris, a local caterer and B&B owner was bemoaning how busy he got in the summer and said the island was already too full and could only cope because the ferry service could keep numbers down. “Imagine if we had a bridge?” he added.

Cal Mac may not be perfect but it continues to serve the islands well, in the main, and should continue to do so. There’s no turning back in a tunnel.