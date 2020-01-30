A case of Coronavirus is expected to be confirmed in Scotland in the coming days, according to reports.

Over 7,700 global cases of the virus have been recorded worldwide while at least 170 people have died as a result of the disease.

Around 200 British nationals are set to return to the UK on a repatriation flight from Wuhan - thought to be where the condition originated - on Friday.

However, a Scottish Government source reportedly told the BBC a patient in Scotland would be the first in the UK to have a confirmed case of Coronavirus.

The circumstances surrounding the case are unclear, however the Scottsh Government confirmed yesterday 11 people has returned negative results after being tested for the condition.

The flight, which has not yet been given permission to leave by Chinese authorities, could land at RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire.

Passengers will then be taken to an NHS facility in the North West of England for a quarantine period of 14 days.

It comes as the World Health Organisation (WHO) emergency committee is expected to declare an international public health emergency during its meeting on Thursday.

The Government has been negotiating with Chinese authorities over permission for a flight to leave Wuhan, after one planned for Thursday was stopped.

Downing Street said the UK was working “urgently” with Chinese authorities on Thursday to ensure citizens in Wuhan can return on a flight “as soon as possible”.