Heritage groups are set to gather in Glasgow to ‘kickstart productive discussions’ on the future of Alexander ‘Greek’ Thomson’s Egyptian Halls.

Owners of the Union Street masterpiece have said it is under “real threat of structural collapse” due to a number of “trigger events,” including the failure of floors slabs, columns and beams.

Glasgow City Council said a survey of the 19th century halls found no ‘imminent danger’.

But pan-European heritage body Europa Nostra shortlisted it as one of Europe’s 14 most at-risk cultural sites.

The Alexander Thomson Society, which aims to promote and safeguard the architect’s work, is fighting to save the Halls and launched a petition in December which has been signed by over 4000 people.

It has now arranged a meeting with representatives from Historic Environment Scotland (HES), Glasgow Building Preservation Trust and the Society for the Protection of Ancient Buildings to discuss future plans for the building.

Key stakeholders, such as Glasgow City Council and the building’s owners, Union Street Properties Ltd and Union Street Investments Ltd, are also invited to attend and contribute to discussions.

A society spokesman said: “The event is intended to emphasise that Egyptian Halls is a building that must be saved, to examine the opportunities that could support this action, and to explore successful case studies of other historic buildings which have been saved.”

“It is hoped that by bringing everyone together under one roof that productive discussions might be kickstarted that spur some positive change on the site.”

The building is currently in the running for Europa Nostra’s seven most endangered programme, which identifies at-risk monuments and sites in Europe and mobilises public and private partners on a local, national and European level to find a viable future for the sites.

The meeting is due to take place on Friday, February 21.