EMILY Thornberry, the Shadow Foreign Secretary and Labour leadership candidate, has publicly apologised for saying she hates the SNP.

The Shadow Cabinet Minister prefaced her remarks during an Urgent Question in the Commons on Donald Trump’s Middle East Peace Plan to say sorry for what she had said last week during the “heat of hustings”.

At that event, Ms Thornberry declared: “I hate the SNP. They're Tories wrapped up in Nationalist clothing. They pretend to be on the Left but they’re not on the Left.”

Tommy Sheppard, the Nationalists’ Shadow Commons Leader, insisted at the time: "If prospective Labour leaders focussed even half as much energy on holding the right-wing Tory Government to account as they did on hating the SNP, they might actually gain some respect.”

But this morning Ms Thornberry changed her tune and told MPs: "Could I take a brief moment to apologise to my colleagues on the SNP benches for the language I used in the heat of hustings last week.

“When we are debating the Middle East it is a salutary reminder to me both in that there is no place for hate in our politics and also that on almost every foreign policy issue, including this one, we have opposed the Tory Government together, and I’m sorry for what I’ve said."

SNP MPs responded positively to her apology.

Pete Wishart, the SNP MP for Perth, tweeted: "A full apology from Emily Thornberry for her 'I hate the SNP' comment. Just made in the chamber. Good to see senior MPs put their hands up when they get the tone so badly wrong.”

Stewart McDonald, the party’s defence spokesman, who was in the chamber to hear Ms Thornberry’s apology, thanked her for her “most sincere” apology and invited her to the SNP’s Burns Supper in London.

He joked to laughter from Ms Thornberry: “That sounds like a threat, doesn’t it? I’m sure she will have a great time.”