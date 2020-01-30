A NEW YouGov poll on Scottish independence has put Yes ahead for the first time since 2015.

The shock survey found 51 per cent believe Scotland should be an independent country, with 49% saying No.

However, most (56%) oppose holding Indyref2 this year, with just 34% in support. This is the SNP's preferred timetable.

YouGov polled 1,039 adults aged 16 or over.

It comes as First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is due to set out her "next steps" on independence tomorrow.

Holyrood voted to endorse calls for a second referendum on Wednesday.

But Boris Johnson has already refused a request to hand Scotland the necessary powers to hold a re-run of 2014.

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack said the latest Holyrood vote changed nothing.

Chris Curtis, a political research manager at YouGov, said the reason for the latest polling shift is that "Remainers are increasingly moving towards Yes".

In a blog post, he said: "While England and Wales voted to Leave, 62% of Scots voted to Remain, and many of them had voted against Scottish independence just two years earlier.

"Over one in five (21%) of those who voted Remain in 2016 but No in the independence referendum have now shifted over to Yes.

"On the other side, three in ten (30%) of those who voted Leave in the referendum and Yes in 2014, now say they will vote No.

"However, because the former group is more than twice as big as the latter, this represents a net movement towards Yes.

"More important still, those who didn’t vote in at least one of those referendums (including those who were too young to vote) currently break for Yes by 51% to 25%, which further shifts the balance."

Scottish Green co-leader Patrick Harvie said: “The fact that this poll shift has happened as Scotland is taken out of the European Union is no coincidence.

"People in Scotland can see there is a route back to the European table through independence, and they can see that Green politicians and others across the continent would welcome an independent Scotland taking its place among other smaller progressive countries.

“The Scottish Greens will be marking Brexit day with a rally for our Green Yes campaign, and this opinion poll is a great base to start from. We will be campaigning to convince as many as possible that a road back to the EU is possible and that independence can have a real purpose, helping us build a new, just and sustainable Scotland.”