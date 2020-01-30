A Glasgow MSP critcised for his views on loyalist marches has called for the number of parades scheduled to take place in the city to be cut.

John Mason, Shettleston SNP MSP, said that the public and businesses were "frustrated" by the number of marches and called on Nicola Sturgeon to ensure there were fewer on the city's streets.

Last Saturday, there were clashes in the city centre at a march to remember Bloody Sunday in Derry, in Northern Ireland in 1972, when it was met with counter protests by loyalist and right wing groups along the route.

A police officer was injured during the demonstration.

Mr Mason asked Ms Sturgeon "Can she give assurances the number of marches will be reduced?"

It comes just weeks after Mason was the centre of a socila media storm after suggesting he would not speak up for constituents who support loyalist parades.

The First Minister said that she supported Police Scotland in dealing with the marches and any protests.

She added: "Peaceful protest" was part of democracy but that "violent sectarian disruption has no place in our society."

She added it was "unacceptable what we saw on Saturday" and there needs to be a "balance between the rights of marchers and the rights of the community."

She said she supproted the city council in its review of parades and processions to come up with a solution.