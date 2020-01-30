The office of Conservative MSP Tom Mason has been daubed with a Nazi symbol in an attack by vandals.

North East Scotland MSP Tom Mason posted pictures on Twitter of the outside of his office – which he shares with fellow Tories Peter Chapman and Liam Kerr – saying the graffiti showed “the nasty side of nationalism”.

The word “quislings” was also sprayed on the office.

The North East Scotland MSP said on Twitter: “Our staff came to work today to find our parliamentary office covered in graphic obscenities and images of hatred.

“This treatment of political opponents shows the nasty side of nationalism, it is unacceptable, and it is corrosive to our politics.”

In further comments, Mr Mason said: “Rosemount Place is a non-political parliamentary office.

— Tom Mason MSP (@TomMasonMSP) January 30, 2020

“Instead of helping constituents with their issues, they will spend most of the day dealing with this.

“Police will waste hours that could have been spent keeping people safe.

“This is the true, unvarnished face of nationalism.”

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Police in Aberdeen are investigating after offensive graffiti was spray-painted on two premises in the Rosemount area of the city.

“The incidents were reported this morning, and officers are appealing for anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the West Mount Street area and the Rosemount Place area.”

Local area Inspector Andy Machray said: “We will not tolerate this kind of activity and are investigating to find those responsible.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.