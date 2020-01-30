WHAT is it with Richard Leonard and rakes? Most politicians instinctively know to avoid them.

But show the Scottish Labour leader one and before you can say ‘Who are you again?’ he’s dashing off in his clown shoes to step on it.

This addiction to cartoonish self-harm may now have reached its peak at FMQs as he tried to attack Nicola Sturgeon over the SNP’s alternative to the Private Finance Initiative.

Never mind that Labour’s love of PFI had saddled Scotland with a £1bn annual bill, Mr Leonard reckoned he could pin the blame on the Nats.

Rake. Step. Thwackawackawack.

The laughter started immediately. Environment Secretary Roseanna Cunningham fell about in her chair.

Unable to believe her luck, the FM seemed to enter a giddy state of bliss.

“When I was thinking about what Richard Leonard might ask me about, I thought, ‘He won’t really go with private finance initiative, will he?’

“However, he has, and who am I to complain?” she said dreamily.

She explained the SNP variant capped profits and cost less.

“I cannot believe that Richard Leonard has the brass neck to stand up here and talk about PFI.”

The Labour leader changed rake, flourishing a dusty seven-page report written for STUC congress ‘95.

“I anticipated last night how the First Minister might respond to my first question,” said Seer Leonard.

“So I went back to look at a report that I wrote 25 years ago…”

Although the ensuing mockery made most of it inaudible, the gist of his boast was that he’d uncannily predicted PFI would be a Bad Thing.

As Mystic Dick tried to read from his prophecy, the laughter grew so thunderous Presiding Officer Ken Macintosh classed it as “barracking” and had to appeal for calm.

“There is unacceptable noise. We should treat each other with respect in the chamber,” he tutted.

Ah, but respect is earned, wise Ken, and ridicule may be richly deserved.

Ms Sturgeon dried her tears.

“Richard Leonard - bless - wrote a report 25 years ago,” she sighed.

“Is it not a shame that the Labour Governments that followed in the years after that ignored everything that he said? It took an SNP Government to act.”

It was so deliciously surreal, she didn’t want it to stop.

“With my last point, I will be brief. I am sorry - I may be enjoying myself too much,” she admitted.

Referring to her ‘next steps’ speech on Indyref2, Mr Leonard accused her obsessing about independence.

“Tomorrow, she speaks to her party faithful. Why does she not speak to the patients, the families and the staff who are being let down in this city?”

Ms Sturgeon looked serene.

“Richard Leonard should just be relieved he’s not speaking to his own party faithful tomorrow, because they would be in despair based on what we’ve just heard,” she smiled.

A few minutes after FMQs finished, a YouGov poll came out showing 55 per cent of Scots don’t know what to think of Mr Leonard.

For which, he truly is blessed.