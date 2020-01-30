NICOLA Sturgeon’s record on her top priority of education is one of “unmitigated, continuing failure,” the Scottish Tories have claimed, citing falls in Higher pass rates and missed targets on closing the attainment gap between rich and poor pupils.

The SNP Government’s attainment target is for 68 per cent of primary pupils in the most deprived areas to meet required literacy standards this year, and 75% for numeracy.

However figures published last month put performance at 63.1% and 71.7% respectively.

At First Minister’s Questions, Scottish Tory leader Jackson Carlaw asked if the targets would be met by the end of the school year.

The First Minister said teachers were working to hit the “stretching, ambitious targets”, but did not give any guarantee they would be met.

She said: “I back our teachers to get on with the job of making the improvement that we are seeing across Scottish education.”

Mr Carlaw said she seemed to be “getting in her excuses early” and said Glasgow University had calculated a tenfold increase in the rate of improvement seen over the last three years was now needed in a single year for the targets were to be hit.

He also cited a new analysis showing Higher pass rates had fallen in 32 of the 46 disciplines tested since 2015, with English, maths, chemistry and history all down last year.

Ms Sturgeon said the “direction of travel” in Scottish education had seen more children pass Highers and the attainment gap narrow.

Citing the overall change in pass rates since 2015, not just last year, she said most of the ten most popular subjects had seen improvements.

“Maths, chemistry, modern studies, physics, biology and geography pass rates are all up since 2015,” she said.

Calling her response “lamentable”, Mr Carlaw said: “We are seeing a drop in the pass rates for 32 out of 46 Higher subjects and I think that people are getting increasingly angry about the First Minister’s spin and denial of the failure of education under her Government.

“Being on course to miss all four of the Government’s own educational attainment targets is a definition of failure. It is as simple as that.”

Ms Sturgeon accused him of talking down education in Scotland in a “disgraceful” way.

She said: “That he might want to talk that down is what I think is disgraceful. We will continue to make investment in and focus on where improvements are needed. I never shy away from saying that, but I will not stand here while Jackson Carlaw talks down education in Scotland in the way that he does.”