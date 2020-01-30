A man has been arrested after a shooting in which a dog was killed and a man injured.

Police Scotland confirmed they have arrested a 23-year-old arrested in connection with the incident in Cumbernauld, North Lanarkshire on January 23.

He has since been released by police "pending further inquiries".

A 27-year-old man was left injured and a dog shot dead after a weapon was fired in the town's Brunswick Gardens last Thursday evening.

The 52-year-old woman walking the dog, a white Maltichon called Henry, suffered a minor injury to her hand.

Police said previously that the 27-year-old man was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary with serious but not life-threatening injuries to his back and and later released from hospital.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "A 23-year-old man was arrested in relation to a disturbance in Brunswick Gardens, Cumbernauld.

"The incident happened around 6.55pm on Thursday, 23 January, 2020. The man has been released pending further inquiries.

"Inquiries remain ongoing."