EMILY Thornberry, the Shadow Foreign Secretary and Labour leadership candidate, has publicly apologised for saying she hated the SNP.

The Shadow Cabinet Minister prefaced her remarks during an Urgent Question in the Commons on Donald Trump’s Middle East Peace Plan to say sorry for her remarks during what she said was the “heat of hustings” last week.

At that event, Ms Thornberry declared: “I hate the SNP. They're Tories wrapped up in Nationalist clothing. They pretend to be on the Left but they’re not on the Left.”

Tommy Sheppard, the Nationalists’ Shadow Commons Leader, insisted her language showed Labour had “turned its back on Scotland long ago.”

But this morning Ms Thornberry told MPs: "Could I take a brief moment to apologise to my colleagues on the SNP benches for the language I used in the heat of hustings last week.

“When we are debating the Middle East it is a salutary reminder to me both in that there is no place for hate in our politics and also that on almost every foreign policy issue, including this one, we have opposed the Tory Government together, and I’m sorry for what I’ve said."

SNP MPs responded positively to her apology.

Pete Wishart, the SNP MP for Perth, tweeted: "A full apology from Emily Thornberry for her 'I hate the SNP' comment. Just made in the chamber. Good to see senior MPs put their hands up when they get the tone so badly wrong.”

Stewart McDonald, the party’s defence spokesman, who was in the chamber to hear Ms Thornberry’s apology thanked her for her “most sincere” apology and invited her to the SNP’s Burns Supper in London.

He joked to laughter from Ms Thornberry: “That sounds like a threat, doesn’t it. I’m sure she will have a great time.”

Meanwhile, Ian Murray received another endorsement from one of the leading figures in the previous Labour Government: Lord Darling, the former Chancellor.

After receiving an endorsement from Gordon Brown, the former Prime Minister, the Labour peer described the Edinburgh West MP as a “champion for his city and his country”.

Lord Darling added: “Ian is the deputy leadership candidate best placed to demonstrate that Labour is a party for the entire UK, and he will deliver the change our party and our country needs.”

Mr Murray said he was delighted to have the former Chancellor’s support.

“When Labour is in Government, we have Chancellors like Alistair who build economies that work for everyone. But when we are in Opposition we are at the mercy of Tory Chancellors who inflict cuts on the most vulnerable in society.

“Without change, we risk becoming a party of perpetual opposition. We need to become a credible alternative Government so that we can return to power and build a fairer economy once again. That is why I am standing to be deputy leader,” he added.

Rebecca Long-Bailey secured the support of the Communication Works Union, confirming her place on the final ballot.

The candidates will be in Bristol and Cardiff this weekend. The Scottish husting will be in Glasgow on Saturday February 15.