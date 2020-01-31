THERE’S a great scene in W1A, the mockumentary about the BBC, in which the well-meaning but useless Head of Values Ian Fletcher is tasked with clarifying the role of the corporation in a digital age. "With renewal of the charter due," says the wonderfully sarcastic narrator, "finding an answer to the question 'what is the BBC for?' could potentially be important."

The comedy of that scene works because it’s true – indeed, the question ‘what is the BBC for?’ is now louder and more important than it’s ever been. This week, the corporation announced that 450 jobs are to be cut from its news operation to save £80million in the next two years. The programmes affected include Newsnight and Radio 5 Live. The news programme on BBC2 presented by Victoria Derbyshire will also come to an end.

Some of the strategy makes sense. Too often, different BBC programmes send different reporters to cover the same story when the same reporter could do the job for multiple programmes. There will be less of that. Programmes like Victoria Derbyshire’s have also started to look terribly old-fashioned: too formal, too desky, too dull. Doing things differently is the right thing to do.

The BBC is also having to come to terms with – as all media organisations are – the profound changes in the way their audience behaves. In the weeks before the launch of the BBC Scotland channel, I spoke to some of the young people who the BBC had consulted about the channel and what they told me was not good news: they pretty much do not watch terrestrial TV, they watch Youtube and Netflix, and they don't get their news from a big programme broadcast from a big studio, they get it from social media. I see it myself when I hang out with my god kids, who are aged between 10 and 16. They don’t switch on the telly. Ever.

For someone like me, who listens to Today first thing in the morning and watches Newsnight last thing at night, this is all very weird, but the fact the BBC is no longer reaching young people is driving a lot of these cuts. There is also a particular issue in Scotland where the role of the BBC became controversial during the independence referendum. It has meant some nationalists refuse to watch the news coverage because of its perceived bias, but the response of the BBC has been different here – rather than cuts, there was investment: specifically, £32m for the new channel (which, judging by audience figures, was very bad value for money indeed).

The £32m investment also will not solve the deeper problems– neither will the cuts in the news operation. Rather, the BBC – or probably the UK Government – needs to dig deeper and consider changes that are more profound. There absolutely needs to be more digital news and less duplication, but the BBC’s news coverage is its greatest strength and cutting it is the wrong strategy.

Instead, the BBC needs to look at reshaping, restructuring and saving money elsewhere. One obvious option would to be focus a reduced licence fee on the core news operation (news, weather, BBC1, perhaps BBC2 as well, and Radio 4) and allowing viewers to pick and choose everything else for a fee if and when they want it.

Take BBC3, for example. It is largely watched by young people who are used to subscribing to Netflix and other services like it, so let BBC3 be funded through a subscription as well. The same for BBC4, which is largely watched by middle-aged men obsessed with 80s music (I know because I’m one of them). Let them pay a subscription too. And the same model could be applied to drama (there’s already a precedent with Britbox). It also needs to reduce its local news websites, which are harming independent local newspapers.

This is not a perfect model and would need finessing, but there isn’t much alternative. The BBC is still paid for in the same way it was when our great-grandparents watched announcers in dinner suits from Alexandra Palace. Our great-grandparents would even recognise the style of some of the programmes for goodness sake, and that is not sustainable for young people, who increasingly see the BBC as a little peculiar and something for old dudes.

Maybe young people will change as they get older, but the BBC knows that’s unlikely. More than that, it realises that the generational changes pose an existential threat to a broadcaster that expects everyone to pay for channels even if they don't watch them. I just wish the BBC’s response to the crisis was better. Change – yes. Modernise – yes. But don’t cut the one service you still do well: news.