THE QUALITY of our air is deteriorating, particularly in Glasgow and Edinburgh. The fumes emitted from cars and buses are damaging not only the atmosphere around us but our own personal health. Electric cars are part of the solution. The practicalities of choosing to go electric offer so many useful benefits, not to mention they can make for a more comfortable driving experience. Luckily there are plenty of companies pioneering the latest electric vehicles, battery electric vehicles, electric hybrids and the latest charging point…

Intelligent Car Leasing

Electric cars offer the practicality of a normal petrol or diesel car but with greatly reduced emissions. In the case of fully electric cars, those emissions are zero.

There are plenty of electric cars to choose from. There are the self-charging hybrids. These use a combination of an engine with a battery and have the ability to run for a short while in zero emission mode. Such vehicles do not require charging by you.

On the other hand, Plug-in Electric Hybrids - often abbreviated to PHEV - have an engine but feature a larger battery that can be charged from the mains or from a home charging unit. These have the ability to run emission-free for around 25-35 miles - enough for your daily commute.

Finally electric cars - often called EVs (Electric Vehicles) or BEVs (Battery Electric Vehicles) - only have a battery. They require charging from a home charging unit to run continuously in zero emission mode.

Of course, technology is fast-moving. Where once a fully electric car had a range of barely 80 miles, today’s electric cars offer in excess of 250 miles.

So how do you stay ahead of technology without incurring huge costs and loss of value in a car?

One way is through car leasing. Leasing companies, such as Intelligent Car Leasing, are specialists in electric car leasing.

Although you never own the car, you can lease the vehicle over 24, 36 or even 48 months for regular and affordable monthly payments.

At the end of each lease, you simply renew for a brand new, more technologically advanced vehicle. The process is very simple. No haggling with pushy car sales people over price; no issues with selling it later on.

There are certain conditions you have to be aware of - such as the car’s appearance and the number of miles travelled. But leasing experts such as Intelligent Car Leasing will fully explain everything to make the process for your next car lease deal as easy and as comfortable as possible.

Leasing electric: it’s the new way to drive for a more sustainable future.

www.intelligentcarleasing.com/electric-deals

Electric & Hybrid Vehicles at Bridgend Motor Group

Go Green with Bridgend Motor Group’s EV Centre, Ayrshire’s first and only electric and hybrid vehicle specialist for sales, servicing and repairs. At the EV Centre on Irvine’s East Road, the friendly and knowledgeable staff are passionate about electric vehicles and committed to finding you the right vehicle to suit your budget and lifestyle.

Being a family owned independent dealer with no ties to any one manufacturer allows the EV Centre to stock a large range of economical electric and hybrid vehicles, from the ever popular Nissan Leaf and Renault Zoe to a selection of models from BMW, Volkswagen, Mercedes and more. You could save as much as 65 per cent on the price of a new EV by choosing one of the firm’s preowned electric cars or vans.

The EV Centre also stock a range of used commercial EV’s including the increasingly popular Nissan e-NV200 and Renault Kangoo ZE, and as authorised LDV dealers they are happy to offer the new range of LDV electric commercial vehicles.

Bridgend Motor Group have been specialising in EV and Hybrid vehicles for over three years. The fully fitted EV workshop is well equipped to handle their useful range of services.

All vehicles supplied are used, pre-owned and nearly new, with the new range of EV vans, minibus’s and a new range EV van from LDV due early 2020. Bridgend Motor Group’s EV Centre can also supply nationwide delivery.

Whether you are ready to make the switch to electric motoring or would like to learn more about electric and hybrid vehicles, visit the EV showroom in Irvine where staff will be more than happy to help.

Visit www.bridgendgroup.co.uk/electric-and-hybrid/ for more.

Nissan Glasgow Central

In only a few years, electric cars have quickly gone from being a twinkle in the eye of science-fiction authors, to an increasingly prevalent feature of our high streets and office car parks.

The market and appetite for electric vehicles (EVs) is growing daily, as government targets for carbon neutrality accelerate transport reform. Despite there being more than a quarter of a million electric cars registrations in the UK between 2017 and 2019, many prospective buyers remain cautious.

The top concern of car-buyers is the range of EVs. Of course, it’s true that in some of the fledgling models, range was an issue, but technology has moved on. The Nissan Leaf, for example, will drive for 150 miles before needing a recharge. The range is clearly displayed on the dashboard, so there’s no danger of getting caught short. And the reality is, 95 per cent of journeys in the UK are shorter than 25 miles, so there is a high likelihood that it will meet the needs of most people.



Charge times are another concern. A full charge on the Leaf takes eight hours but a quick charge will provide 80 per cent capacity in only half an hour. And with more and more investment being ploughed into EV infrastructure and charging points around the country, filling up the tank is becoming easier and easier every day.



Speed is a popular misconception too. If when you think about an electric car, golf buggies and dodgem cars spring to mind, it might be time to think again. Far from being sluggish, modern EVs have excellent acceleration. The new Leaf can go from 0-62mph in 7.9 seconds and has a top speed of 90mph. And they produce instant torque, meaning the start-stop transition is slick and immediate.





Fully electric vehicles are, of course, only the tip of the iceberg for the eco-conscious, eager to get ahead of the curve on green issues. Hybrid cars have batteries which are charged up on long motorway journeys, enabling them to power shorter trips about town, saving fuel without the need to schedule trips around charging points.



Hybrids are a good compromise for those who aren’t necessarily ready to make the full leap to electric, combining some of the benefits of EVs like lower road tax, savings on fuels and reduced carbon footprint, without taking the plunge into completely new territory.

Both Macklin Motors Nissan Glasgow Central and Macklin Motors Nissan Glasgow South have gained Electric Vehicle Approved Status (EVA), so the teams there are well-equipped to advise customers about changing to an electric or hybrid vehicle.



Macklin Motors Nissan Glasgow South, 60 Welbeck Road, Darnley, Glasgow, G53 7SD

www.macklinmotors.co.uk/find-a-dealer/nissan-glasgow-south/

Macklin Motors Nissan Glasgow Central, 144 Port Dundas Road, Glasgow, G4 0HZ

www.macklinmotors.co.uk/find-a-dealer/nissan-glasgow-central/

Helensburgh Toyota

For Toyota, hybrid really isn’t anything new as they first manufactured hybrid vehicles more than 25 years ago. Toyota are global leaders when it comes to hybrid technology and have been promoting the benefits since their very first Prius hybrid back in 1995. Where some car manufacturers have just started their hybrid journey, this year saw Toyota launch its 4th generation hybrid range. In addition to the Prius range, you can now get Yaris, Corolla, C-HR and RAV4 with hybrid.

At Helensburgh Toyota, situated just 35 minutes outside Glasgow, you can have complete peace of mind in the family run business that has supplied new and used Toyota’s for over 43 years.

As an independent company, customers are important to them. The staff are knowledgeable and offer the advice you need in a relaxed non-pushy environment. And when you trade in your car next time around, it is the same friendly faces that greet you.

Switching to hybrid is effortless and what’s more, you’ll enjoy an even better driving experience at a cheaper price. There’s no big mystery, it’s not a different style of driving and you definitely don’t need to plug anything in to charge your vehicle.

The Toyota hybrid models have two power sources, a petrol engine and an electric motor. The cars are self-charging which means every moment you are driving, your battery is charging even when slowing down, so no need to plug anything in. Whether in the town or on the motorway, hybrids feel no different to drive than a petrol car, offering a quiet and relaxing ride and still delivers the power you need.

Speaking about the increase in hybrid orders, Kirsteen McGuire, Helensburgh Toyota Sales Manager said: “The hybrid message across the car industry is finally hitting home. More and more people are making the switch to hybrid and in turn benefitting from lower tax and petrol costs. Where other car manufacturers are playing catch up, Toyota has been a trusted advocate of hybrid technology for many years. The reality is that manufacturers are moving to eventually producing only hybrid vehicles. I have worked for Helensburgh Toyota for 20 years and demand for hybrid has never been higher.”

If you’re new to Hybrid and are looking to experience Toyota Hybrid for yourself, why not book and appointment at the Helensburgh Hybrid Drive Event on Saturday 8 February.

The team at Helensburgh Toyota are only too happy to give you more information and take you out on a test drive.

www.facebook.com/HelensburghToyota/videos/2154257714841322?sfns=mo

www.facebook.com/HelensburghToyota/videos/1440248736030778?sfns=mo

www.helensburgh.toyota.co.uk

Jorro

In 2014 Jorro was created to be specialists in EV Charging for drivers and businesses across Scotland. Taking experience in renewable energy using Solar PV and a passion for zero emission transport, they decided that an independent company not linked to any manufacturer of cars, charge points or energy provider, would allow them to offer impartial advice to customers choosing to go electric for the first time.

When plugging in the car at home, the smart charge point automatically decides when it is cheapest to charge. Paying just 5p per kWh overnight, which means you can travel up to 1,000 miles for just £15, compared to over £120 in an efficient 55mpg petrol or diesel car. Even using typical electricity tariffs, customers are travelling over 10,000 miles per year for less than £450.

To encourage EV drivers to charge safely at home rather than relying on the 3pin plug adaptor, the UK Government offers £500 OLEV grant towards the cost of installing a home charge point. In Scotland, a further £300 cash-back is available from Energy Saving Trust (EST), reducing the cost further and in some installations covering the cost completely. To access the grants and extended three year warranty you must use an approved installer and check that like Jorro, they are approved by both OLEV and EST.

The smallest fast charger on the market, which is smaller than an A5 piece of paper, EO Mini Pro is proving very popular for those looking for a discreet solution.

Did you know Jorro offer charge points that can charge the car for free? If you have Solar Panels you can use the generated electricity to power the car with a Zappi Charge Point. Even in Scotland a typical Solar PV System can provide more than 30 miles of range per day.

Some drivers may not have a convenient place to charge at home so installing charge points at work may be the solution with businesses able to claim up to £10,000 in grant funding to install charging for staff. Benefit-in-Kind is now 0 per cent for EVs, saving 40 per cent taxpayers up to £12,000 over three years compared to a typical diesel company car?

The team at Jorro are ready to help you switch to electric with simple, practical options at home and cost-effective commercial installations with free site surveys available across Scotland.

www.jorro.co.uk

www.jorro.co.uk/our-charge-points-models/