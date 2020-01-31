A SENIOR SNP MP has broken ranks to insist a consultative independence referendum should be pursued “without delay”, despite Nicola Sturgeon urging patience.

Angus MacNeil, who represents the Western Isles, took to social media to call the First Minister’s current policy “hard to fathom”.

The MP, who was recently re-elected chair of Westminster’s International Trade Committee, previously called for a “Plan B” on independence.

Alongside Inverclyde councillor Chris McEleny, he suggested a simple election win could be used as a mandate for ending the Union if Boris Johnson refused to hand over the necessary powers for a referendum, known as a Section 30 order.

He wrote on Twitter: “Never fathomed why the Scot Gov waited a year AND until after an General Election to move on a Section 30, persisting with Section 30 and the Boris veto is now hard to fathom.

“Surely consultative referendum route should be pursued without delay & if necessary cleared up in court one way or other.”

At an event in Edinburgh this morning, Ms Sturgeon admitted there may not be a second independence referendum this year, as she urged her supporters to remain patient and "stay the course".

She said there were no “short cuts or clever wheezes”, and asked supporters not to give in to “impatience and frustration”.

The First Minister ruled out a consultative referendum in defiance of UK Government opposition in the short-term, as it was legally risky.

However she said she did not rule it out forever if the UK kept blocking another referendum.

Mr McEleny joined calls for action to be taken now.

He said: “The news that a new gathering of Scotland’s civic leaders is to happen is a welcome part of what must be a multi faceted radical approach to ensure the democratic voice of Scotland is heard.

“We know Boris Johnson will keep saying no to a section 30 request, and perhaps his obtuseness will only become more entrenched if the polls show he would likely lose a referendum.

“We need to put political pressure onto the UK Government to force them into agreeing to a referendum, otherwise they will keep saying no, without consequence.

"Whether you want to call that a Plan B or just plain common sense, Scotland’s voice must be heard.

“What’s stopping us asking the Lord Advocate right now if he thinks the Scottish Parliament has the legal competence to hold an advisory referendum on Scottish independence?

"If he agrees then it will be up to the UK Government to take the Scottish Government to court in order to stop the people of Scotland having a choice on their own future. Let them.”