The chairman of a health board under pressure after a new children's hospital was unable to open due to safety concerns has resigned.

Brian Houston stepped down as chairman of NHS Lothian on Thursday, just days after the chief executive announced his retirement.

A public inquiry is to be held to examine issues at the new Royal Hospital for Children and Young People in Edinburgh after its opening was halted at the last minute.

It had been due to open in July last year but final compliance checks disclosed the ventilation system within the critical care department did not meet current standards.

The hospital is now expected to open this autumn.

The health board has been placed in special measures.

NHS Lothian chief executive Tim Davison said: "It is with great regret that we learn of Brian Houston's resignation as chair of NHS Lothian board today.

"He has been a fantastic chairman, highly visible in his role and bringing to us a wealth of useful and relevant insight and experience from his previous, highly successful career.

"Over the last seven years he has led the board with intelligent curiosity, rigour and vision, championing an innovation and quality agenda and supporting a kinder, values-based culture.

"I'd like to thank Brian on my behalf and on behalf of my leadership team for the constructive challenge, support and wise counsel he has provided to us. He will be much missed by all of us and we wish him every future happiness."

Mr Davison announced last week that he is to retire after eight years running the health board.

He will stand down in August once a successor has been appointed.