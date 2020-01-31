Scotland is bracing itself for gusts of up to 80mph after forecasters issued a 'danger to life' warning for hazardous weather on Monday.

The Met Office is warning of potential travel chaos as the high winds hit the west of the country on Monday.

A Yellow warning is in place from 3pm until midnight that day as much of the country prepared for the extreme conditions.

It comes after a wet weekend for the city with high chances of rain on Sunday.

⚠️

Yellow Weather Warning issued

⚠️



Strong west to northwesterly winds are forecast for parts of Scotland from 1500 to 2345 on Monday



Latest info

👉

https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs

Stay #WeatherAware pic.twitter.com/UN4AsNOjT0 — Met Office (@metoffice) January 31, 2020

The Met Office warning states: "A spell of very windy weather is likely Monday afternoon and evening across parts of Scotland, potentially bringing disruption to transport.

"There is a small chance of injuries and danger to life from flying debris

"There is a small chance of longer journey times or cancellations as road, rail, air and ferry services are affected"

Forecasters also say some buildings may be damaged from tiles being blown off roofs, with potential power cuts and mobile phone coverage also potentially being disrupted.

A graphic tweeted by the forecasters shows strong west to north westerly winds hitting the country, with widespread 55-65pmh gusts likely.

It adds that in the west, 80mph winds are to be expected.