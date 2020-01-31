Scotland is bracing itself for gusts of up to 80mph after forecasters issued a 'danger to life' warning for hazardous weather on Monday.
The Met Office is warning of potential travel chaos as the high winds hit the west of the country on Monday.
A Yellow warning is in place from 3pm until midnight that day as much of the country prepared for the extreme conditions.
It comes after a wet weekend for the city with high chances of rain on Sunday.
⚠️— Met Office (@metoffice) January 31, 2020
Yellow Weather Warning issued
⚠️
Strong west to northwesterly winds are forecast for parts of Scotland from 1500 to 2345 on Monday
Latest info
👉
https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs
Stay #WeatherAware pic.twitter.com/UN4AsNOjT0
The Met Office warning states: "A spell of very windy weather is likely Monday afternoon and evening across parts of Scotland, potentially bringing disruption to transport.
"There is a small chance of injuries and danger to life from flying debris
"There is a small chance of longer journey times or cancellations as road, rail, air and ferry services are affected"
Forecasters also say some buildings may be damaged from tiles being blown off roofs, with potential power cuts and mobile phone coverage also potentially being disrupted.
A graphic tweeted by the forecasters shows strong west to north westerly winds hitting the country, with widespread 55-65pmh gusts likely.
It adds that in the west, 80mph winds are to be expected.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.