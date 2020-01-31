The Scottish Greens have launched a campaign to secure Scottish independence, on the same day the First Minister doubled her party's budget to woo Yes voters.

At a rally in Glasgow on Friday, the Greens' co-leader Patrick Harvie looked to drum up support for the cause, on the back of a speech by Nicola Sturgeon in which she pledged to "ramp up" campaign efforts.

Mr Harvie said he would like to see a referendum on independence before the Brexit transition period ends in December.

He said: "I think it's important that we do continue to assert the right of Scotland to make a decision along the timescale of the transition period.

"Every member state has had a say, the UK has had a say, Scotland has tried to have a say and been ignored."

Mr Harvie accused the UK Government of not listening to the will of the Scottish people, not only in the 2016 referendum in which Scots voted to Remain, but in the negotiations with Brussels on what the future relationship with the EU will look like.

He said: "I think there's a principled argument for, during the transition period - which means this year - that's when Scotland should have the right to decide."

Mr Harvie said he believes Westminster's position to refuse a second independence ballot will backfire.

He said: "I think the longer the UK digs its heels in and says 'naw you cannae', the more likely people will be to say 'Yes we will'.

"If you think about it this way, if the Brexiteers were told by the European Union they weren't allowed to have a referendum about (Brexit), I think that would have made a lot of people who already supported that even more determined and it would have pushed people in the middle in the direction of saying they don't want to be a part of something that's telling us what we can and can't do."

In her speech earlier on Friday, Ms Sturgeon tried to steer SNP members away from a consultative, non-binding referendum towards the legal route - which would include a request for powers to hold a vote to be granted by the Prime Minister.

But she did not rule out a consultative vote entirely.

Mr Harvie also dampened the prospects of a non-binding vote, saying: "I don't think anyone should be rushing towards that as an option.

"I think it's far better if we can have this choice on a democratic basis without going to court, because I think that's the best way to make sure both sides of the argument accept the rules and the legitimacy of the outcome.

"If at some point it becomes utterly impossible and the UK becomes intransigent even after 2021, well possibly you might have to look at that.

"But it's by no means an option we should be enthusiastic about."

Mr Harvie pointed to recent pro-independence majorities at Holyrood and among Scottish MPs at Westminster as a mandate for a second vote.

He said: "I don't see that changing, I see that getting stronger. I think that the UK will recognise at some point that they're only going to lose the argument more quickly if they just keep saying we're not allowed to have a say."

Meanwhile, a leading MEP has said it would be "stupid" if the EU does not allow an independent Scotland to re-enter the bloc.

Ska Keller, co-president of the European Greens in Brussels, claimed her group would work to make sure Scotland could be re-admitted "swiftly" if Scots vote to become independent.

At the launch of the Scottish Greens' independence campaign in Glasgow on Friday, Ms Keller also said Scotland meets the criteria to permit re-admission - rubbishing claims the country's deficit would hinder accession to the EU.

Green MEP Ms Keller said: "This is something that's being discussed across the European Parliament, of course we have the new EU/Scotland friendship group that has been established.

"I can't speak for other groups or parties, but for us Greens it's a very important thing.

"Obviously it's up to the people of Scotland to decide on their future.

"The only thing we're saying is that we would do everything we can to allow for a swift return.

"Scotland fulfils all the normal accession criteria, has all the European rules and regulations, so there is really no need for lengthy discussions and negotiations.

"This is a case of a country wanting to rejoin and I think it would be politically so stupid to then close the doors of that, and I hope that all the member states will see that - and I'm also quite confident that they will see that."

She maintained Scotland would be able to get back into the EU despite its current 7% deficit, adding: "There are so many countries who have so much of a deficit who are inside and that's not a problem."

Opponents of independence have said accession to the European Union would only be granted to nations which have a deficit of 3% or lower.

But Ms Keller said this is only for access to the European currency, which First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said she would not seek to use.

Ms Keller said there is "a lot of sympathy" among European countries for Scotland - where 62% of people voted to remain in the EU in 2016.

She added that sympathy would have to translate into "political action" for Scotland to be welcomed back into the EU.