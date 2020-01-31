Glasgow's famous Duke of Wellington statue has had a makeover for Brexit Day.

The statue, a city icon known for having a traffic cone placed on top, replaced the usual orange and white for an EU flag.

READ MORE: New dawn for UK but country’s divisions remain

It comes just hours before Britain officially leaves the European Union at 11pm tonight.

Members of the public stopped to view the decoration on the Duke - located outside the Gallery of Modern Art in the city's Royal Exchange Square - and take pictures.

The statue of the former prime minister has for years been targeted by students and revellers who put an orange traffic cone on his head, and it has become part of the city's landscape.

Plans in 2013 to raise the statue to stop cones being placed on its head were withdrawn after a public outcry.

READ MORE: ‘Time is extremely, extremely short’

Glasgow voted by 66.6% to remain in the 2016 referendum.

The Glasgow Times reported how pro-EU campaigners will gather at the Donald Dewar statue on Buchanan Street at 10.30pm on Friday as part of a series of events marking the day.