Hundreds of inmates released from prison over the festive period were “set up to fail” with little or no services in place to help with rehabilitation, it has been claimed.

Figures obtained by The Herald reveal more than 250 offenders were freed from Scotland’s prisons on Christmas Eve, Hogmanay and on Fridays during the festive period – leaving them with a “race against time” to access the essential services needed to help integrate back into society before they close for the day.

Across the country, 65 offenders were released on December 24, with a further 68 on December 31. Friday releases were equally prevalent over the period, with 58 released on December 27 and 60 on January 3.

Dr Hannah Graham, a criminologist at Stirling University, said: “Access to services and support for reintegration is vital in the first hours and days of leaving prison.

“Time is of the essence. It’s about meeting basic human needs and rights – medication, accommodation, food, ID – from day one.”

In October last year, The Herald revealed that thousands of people were missing out on legislation intended on reducing reoffending from Friday releases.

The Prisoners (Control of Release) (Scotland) Act 2015 was intended to give those due for release on a Friday the ability to be let out of jail one or two days early, giving them a better chance to access support such as housing or medical services.

But by October last year, only 15 prisoners had their release brought forward as a result of the act since it was introduced three years earlier.

Pete White, who founded the now closed charity Positive Prison? Positive Futures, said: “Given that people released from prison on Fridays were more likely to reoffend, suffer overdose, commit selfharm or suicide it was seen to be a very helpful and positive initiative that would lead to fewer people becoming victims of crime.

“It is therefore a matter of great shame for the SPS that over 300 liberations were made during the festive period on days when access to services for housing healthcare and welfare may well be closing early or shut all day.”

Scottish Conservative shadow justice secretary Liam Kerr added: “There is a risk of setting people up to fail and there is clearly a risk to the public if dangerous individuals are set free and there’s nothing in place to make sure their integration goes according to plan.”

A Scottish Prison Service spokeswoman said: “Anyone released from prison is given support including a discharge grant and are encouraged to engage with local government and third sector services.

“SPS continues to work with our partner agencies to ensure that those who are released ultimately make a successful transition back into society.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “As the SPS said, they support individuals being released from prison, and we are working with the SPS and others to improve the support available to individuals, whatever day they are released. SPS do not release individuals on weekend days or public holidays. By law, individuals whose scheduled release date falls on those days are released on the nearest appropriate earlier day. This allows SPS to manage the release process properly.”