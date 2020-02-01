It tells the story of Scotland from 8,500BC to its launch in 2013 through 160 hand stitched panels of cloth painstakingly embroidered by 1,000 stitchers who took more than 50,000 hours to complete it.

Now the public is being offered the chance to contribute to the Great Tapestry Of Scotland’s welcome panels that will be displayed at the artwork’s new home.

Following a welcome tour that will take in Aberdeen, Glasgow and the Borders, the tapestry will be permanently housed in a purpose-built £6.7 million interactive visitor centre in the town of Galashiels, the former heart of Scotland’s woollen textile industry.

Those who add a stitch to the Welcome To Scotland’s Story panels, with the help of some of the country’s leading textile artists, will have their names enshrined in history as a contributor to the visitor centre, opening in 2021.

The Great Tapestry Of Scotland: Welcome Panel Tour will visit historic Scottish properties, cultural venues, care homes and other venues that promote social inclusion.

Sandy Maxwell-Forbes, Great Tapestry Of Scotland Centre director, said: “Telling the people’s story of Scotland and making this story accessible to everyone has always been at the heart of the Great Tapestry Of Scotland, so we’re incredibly excited to be giving those who live in Scotland, and those visitors who love our country so much, an opportunity to stitch their name in Scotland’s history through our new Welcome Panel Tour.

“We would like to thank all the venues and event organisers who are making this possible.

“In keeping with the Great Tapestry Of Scotland’s ethos, it is vital that as many people as possible have an opportunity to contribute to the panels. As part of the tour, we’re taking the Welcome Panels directly to venues, such as care homes, to remove some of the barriers that some individuals face to accessing such significant cultural projects.”

Many of the stories told through the Great Tapestry Of Scotland, designed by artist Andrew Crummy, have strong ties to the history and culture of Scotland. Building on this and, continuing the Tapestry’s ethos to tell the people’s story of Scotland, the new Welcome To Scotland’s Story panels will tell some of the true

stories linked to the visitor centre’s new home.

The panels will feature a reiver, a shepherd, a monk, a mill worker and a fisher lass. By the time they are complete, it is hoped more than 1,000 different people from across Scotland and beyond will have contributed to them.

Catherine Maxwell Stuart, the 21st Lady of Traquair, who is hosting the Welcome Panel Tour for two days in May, said: “We are looking forward to the Great Tapestry Of Scotland having a permanent home in the Borders, where we hope it will draw visitors from far and wide to appreciate this outstanding cultural achievement”

“Over 900 years Traquair has witnessed extraordinary events in Scotland’s history, so we know only too well how important it is to hear the country’s stories as told by its people.

“With our own strong heritage of textile and embroideries it is wonderful to see these unique traditions being carried on to the 21st century.

“We are delighted to be part of the Welcome Panel tour with this wonderful team of textile artists giving residents and visitors to Scotland in 2020 an opportunity to part of this story.”

Giles Ingram, chief executive of Abbotsford, home of Sir Walter Scott, which will host the panels, said: “We are really looking forward to the opening of the Great Tapestry Of Scotland. It’s a wonderful new attraction for the Borders that will engage visitors with its depiction of Scottish people, places and events, many of which were very important to Sir Walter Scott and his stories.”