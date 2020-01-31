A man has been charged following the alleged "tampering" of Alfredo Morelos' car in Glasgow.
A police investigation was launched following the alleged incident, which took place at a secure car park on Tuesday.
The Rangers star's Lamborghini could be seen being towed away onto a recovery truck to be taken for analysis.
Police now say a man has been charged in connection with a breach of the peace.
A spokesperson said: "Police have arrested and charged a 29-year-old man in connection with an alleged breach of the peace following an incident involving a vehicle at a secured car park in Glasgow on Tuesday, January 28, 2020.
"A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal."
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Comments are closed on this article.