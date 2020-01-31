A man has been charged following the alleged "tampering" of Alfredo Morelos' car in Glasgow. 

A police investigation was launched following the alleged incident, which took place at a secure car park on Tuesday.

The Rangers star's Lamborghini could be seen being towed away onto a recovery truck to be taken for analysis.

Police now say a man has been charged in connection with a breach of the peace.

A spokesperson said: "Police have arrested and charged a 29-year-old man in connection with an alleged breach of the peace following an incident involving a vehicle at a secured car park in Glasgow on Tuesday, January 28, 2020.

"A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal."