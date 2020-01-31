Nicola Sturgeon has shared a picture showing the words "Europe" and "Scotland" attached by a love heart which was projected onto the side of the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels.
The First Minister's post came as Britain counted down to the moment at which it would no longer be a member of the EU.
"The EU Commission building in Brussels tonight (and if you look carefully you'll see that they do appear to have left a light on for us!)," she tweeted.
The heart image was also written in the sand of Portobello beach in Edinburgh on Friday.
