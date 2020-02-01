Last summer, my husband and I met a young Swiss couple on the ferry from Ullapool to Stornoway. He was French Swiss, and she was Italian Swiss. They spoke to each other in Italian and to us in English. He had a book with him, which is how we got chatting. It was The Wind-up Bird Chronicle by Haruki Murakami, which is one of my favourites. He was reading it in German.

This level of multilingualism is normal in Switzerland and in many countries across Europe. It’s normal in other parts of the world too. In Tunisia and Morocco, everyone – literally everyone, from elderly peasants to small children – speaks French as well as Arabic. Years ago, I met some Congolese engineering students while working in China. They spoke French, Lingala, their own tribal languages and, yes, Mandarin Chinese.

In all, around 60% of the world’s population speak more than one language. And yet, here in the UK we cleave to the eccentric belief that it is normal – desirable even – to be monoglot.

“They all speak English, don’t they?” is a common but lame excuse for not engaging with other tongues. And sadly, our aversion to learning foreign languages seems to be growing rather than abating.

Despite initiatives such as the Scottish Government’s 1+2 programme, which aims to ensure that every child has the chance to learn two modern languages in primary school, language entries at National 4 and 5 level have dropped by a fifth since 2014. In England, Wales and Northern Ireland, GCSE and A-level language entries have been declining since the turn of the century.

It’s almost if as we think that learning another language might somehow corrode us, chip away at head space meant for greater things. Nowhere is this more evident than in attitudes to Gaelic here in Scotland.

Gaelic is not a foreign language; it is a native language. Without it, we cannot properly understand our history or pronounce the place names in our own country. Whether we live in a Gaelic-speaking area or not, Gaelic is part of our collective Scottish heritage.

It is a joyous miracle that Gaelic has survived as a living language despite the slings and arrows chucked at it by outrageous fortune. And yet, people moan about dual-language road signs, which would be considered normal anywhere else, and rage against the spending of £5 million a year by Bòrd na Gàidhlig to promote the Gaelic language.

This is an amount that would scarcely keep some English Premier League footballers in designer undies for six months. Or to put it another way, it’s £1 a head. I personally feel I’ve got more than my £1’s worth from all the Gaelic words I’ve learnt from the road signs.

Recently, we hit a new low in linguistic ignorance when MSP Liz Smith, the Scottish Conservative’s education spokeswoman, suggested that Comhairle nan Eilean Siar’s Gaelic first policy in primary schools would disadvantage children. Her remarks called to mind my 84-year-old neighbour on Harris who was punished as a child for speaking Gaelic in school and was not taught to read and write his first language.

That harms children – and the adults they become. Teaching them in their native language first does not.

Of course, children in the Hebrides can and must learn English too. They will then be in the hugely advantageous position of being bilingual. And when you are bilingual, you become like my Swiss friends; you find it easy to learn further languages.

We desperately need people who can do that. Adult minds can be prised open to accommodate language learning, but the best time to do it is childhood. All language learning enriches us, and we should welcome any initiative that encourages multilingualism, be it the Comhairle’s Gaelic first policy or the Scottish Government’s 1+2.

This is partly about economics. You can do business in English in a lot of countries. But you can do it much better if you have people who speak the language of your target market and understand its culture. Research from the British Chamber of Commerce shows that 96% of UK SMEs that export have no foreign-language ability for the markets they serve. This kind of monolingualism shaves some 3.5% off Britain's GDP.

It’s not just about economics, though. It’s also about how we are in the world.

For to be an English-language monoglot is to live in a gilded cage. You don’t have to make an effort; other people do that. You don’t have to struggle for words and make mistakes; others must expose themselves. But in the end, you are the loser.

You miss out on the opportunity to see the world in an alternative way that learning a foreign language brings. People understand your language, but you don’t understand theirs. Which effectively means that they know you, but you don’t know them.

This is how the UK came fatally to misunderstand Germany in the Brexit negotiations. German language learning in the UK is in a parlous state. Only a tiny minority of British people can read German newspapers and books or watch German TV. And so, it became possible for UK politicians to think that for Germany the EU is all about flogging expensive cars, when in fact it is about peace our time, and Germany ain’t going to compromise the latter for the former.

Yesterday, we left the European Union. If more people in the UK had engaged in the mind-expanding business of learning another language, we would perhaps never have voted to leave. Not just because we would have been better able to take advantage of the colossal economic and cultural opportunities that free movement offered, but also because we would have better understood our neighbours.

Now we’re out, and it’s brave new world time. English will no longer be as important a language in the EU as it was, possibly spelling the end of what might be termed the English language century.

It could be time to embrace multilingualism or die. Here in Scotland, we can start at home by respecting our Gaelic culture, not as a pretty relic with some good tunes, but as a living, breathing part of us. Not to do so is a form of self-starvation. Gaelic is a gift to treasure, not a burden to shoulder.