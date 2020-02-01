AT this time of national crisis and doom, I have been asked by the country to say a few uplifting words. However, as I’ve been unable to find any of these at the time of going to press, the following cogitations, observations and effusions will, I am sure, suffice in supplying the sedative that so many of our more sensitive and fragile citizens clearly need.

First, as I understand it, many of you are worried about the economy. To some, this is such a difficult subject that economists themselves always get it wrong (we should be living in a tumbleweed-haunted wasteland, according to their earlier predictions).

But the economy is perfectly simple. Here’s how it works. Somebody makes things. Somebody buys things. We all live happily ever after. I’m sure you can grasp the gist.

However, in order to buy things, one must have coinage. And, even though much of this is now electronic or virtual, clunky coins in the hand or pocket seem fittingly symbolic to celebrate the past that we are now about to enter.

Accordingly, a 50p commemorative Brexit Day coin has been issued. A harmless gesture, you might think, in normal times. But these are not normal times. People have become unhinged. A coin has been issued, and they have gone doolally.

Opponents of Brexit – people with a passionate interest in trade agreements – have reacted with uncharacteristic extremism and irrationality, some even threatening to decorate the coins with (all together now) swastikas – yup – this referring to the historical fact that the Nazis once held a democratic referendum to find out if Germany’s citizens wanted to invade Europe.

Among those exercised disproportionately is fantasy author Sir Philip Pullman, who called for a boycott of the coin on the grounds that the rubric was allegedly ungrammatical. He lamented, in particular, the lack of a so-called Oxford comma after “prosperity” in the words “Peace, prosperity and friendship with all nations.”

What an interesting and surely well-meant phrase. Who coined it, as it were, originally? Was it Hitler? At any rate, the grammar Gestapo goose-stepped all over it though, soon, a Resistance sprang up, arguing that the comma was purely optional and even – look away now, Martha – an Americanism, presumably being named after the famous university city there.

Nothing is simple any more. Although a simple man myself, I was – seriously – once accused in a book (A Practical Guide to Window-Cleaning by Dr Aubrey Turnip) of knowing what an Oxford comma was, but it turns out that I did not.

I thought it separated phrases. Thus, if I write, “It was blue and …”, without a comma after “blue”, the expectation is that more description of “It” will be forthcoming. However, if I’m intending to say, “It was blue, and I wanted one”, the comma is needed (in my view) so as not to lead people up a garden path that promises more adjectives but doesn’t deliver. Similarly, you’ll see that, earlier, I bunged in a comma when saying: “A coin has been issued, and they have gone doolally.” That’s because, without the comma, the expectation is of more verbiage about the coin, whereas the subject has now changed (to “they”). D’you see?

Most people don’t do this and, as a bit of a grammar stormtrooper myself, that irritates me, though not intensely. At any rate, that’s what I thought an Oxford comma was, and I don’t see anyway why a commq is necessary in lists such as “peace, prosperity and friendship”. Using it to separate the last and penultimate items serves no purpose.

But, truthfully, I don’t have a clue about such stuff. I just sound sentences in my head and shove in punctuation where I detect a … pause. At the end of the day, all that’s required is that you make your meaning luculent.

One wonders what Sir Philip would have made of the rubric on the old threepenny bit which read: “+Elizabeth.II.Dei.Gratia.Regina.F:D:” Latin? It’s all Greek to me.

In the meantime, perhaps he could spend his unwanted coinage in the new 50p lavatories at Drumnadrochit. At least there, he would know that his colon was in the right place.

++++

IN these dystopian times, I live by the motto: “two wheels bad, two legs good”. I might also make a case (though a lesser one) for: “two wheels bad, four wheels good”. At the time of going to press, I cannot find anything particularly meaningful in “two wheels bad, four feet good”.

However, perhaps dogs might find it useful. At any rate, you’ll notice the common denominator in each motto: “two wheels bad”. Hitherto, this has applied only to cyclists, those narcissistic bullies who cause danger to pedestrians and motorists alike.

However, they could soon have an ally in other equally irresponsible road-users: to wit, hooligans gadding about on E-scooters.

The British Government will shortly hold a consultation on allowing these satanic conveyances on roads used by normal people, despite warnings from abroad that the result will be “anarchy”.

In France and Germany, E-scooter users have been accused, as with cyclists here, of ruining green or scenic footpaths. They also share with cyclists a predilection for pavements.

George Orwell wrote about “old maids bicycling to Holy Communion through the early morning mist”. That was bad enough. Think how much worse it would be if the old louts were on E-scooters.

++++

AS someone who dislikes controversy, I’m not going to comment specifically on the Mystery of the Alastair Stewart Tweet. The ITN newsreader’s communication was allegedly racist, even if all indications suggest otherwise.

Some perspective: As noted previously, the original equality campaigners were good, enlightened individuals; slowly, they gained the ascendancy and, for a while, all was well; then the original ideals were twisted back on themselves and are now misused to damage innocent parties.

However, this third stage has gone on a while now. In the 1990s, I wrote in my local paper about a menace who drove about the town in the wee sma’ hours waking people up with his street-cleaning machine.

My description of him (he was white) included, inter-alia, the observation that he was black-haired, which caused his union branch to raise the possibility that this was racist.

A few years later, I confronted some clots about their incompetence, saying the job would have been better carried out by chimpanzees at the zoo. Whereupon, they pointed out that one of their number was of mixed-race. Cue jaw hitting floor. Why make such a connection?

Lesson: many people become so obsessed with racism that they become racist.

++++

OFFERED a choice of carrot or stick most Earthlings would opt for the former. The stick breeds resentment, the carrot happiness, and the happy learner scores higher than the resentful one.

This has been proven in a study of 2,500 American children by Brigham Young University. Dr Paul Caldarella found that pupils in classes with the highest praise-to-reprimand ratio paid attention 20 to 30 per cent longer than those where scolding was prevalent.

That said, my feeling is that humiliation and shame are better weapons in the battle to educate the nation’s nippers.

True, it would breed resentment in many. However, it worked for me. A shy child, I blushed madly whenever I was the centre of attention, prompting the other inmates to point at me and shout: “Beamer!”

Accordingly, I figured the way to avoid this persecution was to get things right. I was shamed, effectively, into becoming the knowledgable and wise figure you see before you today.

Spare the rod and spoil the child was always poppycock. The correct formula is shame the child and watch it learn. The probability that, outside school, it will smash windows and pee on cars is beyond the scope of this discussion.

