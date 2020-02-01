THERE was no surprise on the topic of the paper's editorials and comment yesterday.

On what was a historic Brexit Day, the comment focused on the end of a relationship with Europe as we know it.

The Daily Telegraph

Its editorial says Britain is taking back control and once "our lawmakers are fully in charge, there will be no one else to blame for error or inaction. The future will be in our hands."

It goes on to say "leavers have every right to rejoice - some of them have been working for this for decades - but the mood is magnanimous, even quiet. That is partly because Brexit was delayed for so long that the public is exhausted by it, but it is also because Euroscepticism, though passionate, has always been driven by reason.

"At 11pm tonight [Friday], we enter a transition period in which the UK has to hammer out a new relationship with the EU, settling as much as possible before December 31. It is a Herculean task, especially when combined with the start of formal trade talks with other nations, chief among them the United States. The pressure from Eurosceptics to deliver a proper Brexit cannot relent; the pressure from some Remainers to keep Britain as closely aligned to Brussels as possible will have to be resisted. Mr Johnson will also try to weave this process into his grander narrative of shaping a more One Nation Britain, which must rest on the conservative foundations of opportunity, a small state and strong institutions that allow the individual to thrive in an environment of ordered liberty. "

It goes on to say "what we are going to discover in the coming years is that a lot of the crippling legislation holding Britain back is home-grown, not from the EU - yet the fight for Brexit is an existing catalyst for going back to the drawing board to rethink who we are, what we stand for and what we want to be."

The Guardian

Gaby Hinsliff says Remainers are often not that comfortable talking about their identities as Europeans, but that doesn't mean we don't have them or feel them intensely at a time like this.

She says: "And when I think about what it means to me to be European, as well as as profoundly English, I inevitably end up not with the EU flag or the day-to-day business of the Brussels institutions (touching as it was of Ursula von der Leyen to quote George Eliot on love as we were leaving), but a gut sense acquired in childhood that foreign isn't frightening, and lives opened up to the world will be more exciting than ones shut away from it. People who backed remain made and lost their case on more practical, hard-boiled economic arguments, steering clear of the muddier emotional territory. But as Britain reaches tonight's point of no return from Brexit, it's the deeper gut feelings that are bubbling up. The battle to stay in the EU was finally lost in December, but the debate about how we can stay European - how to keep the door open, preserve the social and cultural ties that bind, prevent Britain becoming a crabby and shrivelled country alienated from its own continent - needs blowing wide open."

The Times

It's editorial says "control will return to Britain and it is now up to the government to decide what to do with it. Hard choices lie ahead. The EU showed in the first phase of Brexit negotiations that it will fight hard to defend its interests in negotiations over a future trade deal, particularly given Mr Johnson's insistence that Britain has the right to diverge from EU standards.

"Meanwhile Britain looks very different from the heady days of 2016. Britain has received a brutal reminder in recent weeks of the high price that President Trump is likely to seek for a trade deal. China is no longer regarded as a benign trade partner, as the row over Huawei has demonstrated. The World Trade Organisation is increasingly paralysed by Mr Trump's refusal to appoint new judges.

"Britain has a chance to do things differently, adapting its economic model in ways that work better for the whole country. Plans for a new immigration system that ends free movement for EU citizens could deliver long-term benefits if it leads to higher wages and forces employers to invest in equipment and skills. Britain will have the freedom to deviate from EU rules that hold it back, for example by making it easier for pharmacists to train as doctors. Britain can also develop a trade policy that prioritises its own interests. And if it all goes wrong, our politicians will never again be able to blame the EU."