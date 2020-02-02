Earlier this week, as the UK prepared finally to leave the EU, the Scottish Government launched proposals for a Scottish visa scheme to help fight population decline in rural areas. Here, Cabinet Secretary Fiona Hyslop explains the thinking behind the scheme

For much of Scotland’s history, more people have left this country than have come here.

Emigration to the New World dates back to the 1600s, but as recently as the 1950s and 1960s, Scotland lost 6% of its population to countries such as Canada and Australia at a time when the rest of the UK was attracting immigrants from across the Commonwealth.

That longstanding trend of outward migration is the main reason why Scotland is one of only four countries in Europe whose population fell during the final part of the 20th century.

But during this century, that story has changed. People from across the world have chosen to make their lives here and many of those have come from the European Union (EU).

As a result, Scotland has enjoyed its highest population growth in more than a century, and our population has continued to increase.

But despite this welcome increase, Scotland still has an ageing population. The number of deaths in Scotland is expected to be bigger than the number of births in every one of the next 25 years. In addition, in some parts of the country, especially in rural areas, there is still a history of young people leaving their communities – often for cities across the UK and further afield.

We are already doing a lot to address this. The Scottish Government’s aim is to make our communities attractive places to live, work, bring up families and to move to by promoting economic development, supporting the construction of affordable housing, improving transport links and developing our digital infrastructure.

A Ministerial Population Task Force, which I chair, has been established to help this drive by identifying and intensifying good work where it is already happening.

But these policies on their own will not solve the issue, making inward migration vital to the future sustainability of our communities.

Unfortunately, since the EU referendum, net migration to Scotland has declined. The impact of Brexit and the end of free movement will exacerbate this trend leading to a weakening of our economy, damage to the delivery of our public services and a risk to the sustainability of some communities. That is why, earlier this week, the Scottish Government launched proposals for a Scottish visa.

Some have chosen deliberately to misrepresent our plans with talk of “walls” or “immigration posts” at the Border between Scotland and England. Nothing could be further from the truth.

The document we published on Monday sets out in detail how a Scottish visa would allow Scotland to attract and retain people with the skills and attributes we need for our communities and economy to flourish.

This is a realistic, practical and deliverable measure designed to work under devolution – although its principles and the practical measures it requires could be adapted for an independent Scotland.

Under one model the Scottish Government, accountable to the Scottish Parliament, would define the criteria for the new visa, receive and assess applications, and then nominate successful candidates to the UK Government.

The UK Government would then verify the identity of applicants and make relevant security checks before issuing a visa to successful applicants. Migrants holding a Scottish visa would be required to live in Scotland with a Scottish tax code. None of this is particularly controversial. Nations such as Australia have already successfully used regional migration schemes to attract and retain people with the skills to benefit local communities.

Our proposals for a tailored migration policy are supported by local authorities, employers and universities as an essential way of attracting talent and sustaining and improving economic growth, prosperity and public services.

The official response from the UK Government to our detailed plans has been an outright rejection within hours of the proposals being published. This position is not sustainable.

Failure to engage with us on our Scottish visa would be a further sign the current system does not work for Scotland and it is to be hoped the UK Government rethinks its out-of-touch response. We urge UK ministers, in the interests of Scotland, to work with us to develop a system which meets our distinct demographic and geographical needs.

• Fiona Hyslop MSP is Cabinet Secretary for Culture, Tourism and External Affairs