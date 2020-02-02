Litter police

The queen of the castle has got her way over the dirty wee rascals, and now kids unfortunate enough to live in darkest East Ayrshire face being criminalised if they drop a sweetie wrapper on their way to or from school. Litter wardens may be lurking in the shrubbery or disguised as pillar boxes ready to hit the miscreants with an £80 fine.

All kids in the council area – from Cumnock to Kilmarnock – will be served with the fixed penalty if they litter, which is a criminal offence. They can escape the fine (obviously mum and dad can pay!) if they take part in a mandatory litter pick. If the fine isn’t paid then that’s on the child’s record (if 10 or over).

This measure was piloted through last week by Sally Cogley, the sole councillor (and member) of the Rubbish Party, who represents Irvine Valley. Sally lives in a 15th-century castle, Cessnock, in Galston, so she obviously knows lots about the common folk. She was elected on the ticket – biodegradable obviously – of cleaning up the environment.

Or was it criminalising kids?

She’s passionate about litter, and stopping people discarding it, and rightly so. It particularly annoyed her to see pupils from nearby Loudoun Academy dropping their sweet wrappers, crisp bags, homework, betting slips and the like as they came and went from the school.

First they came for the Loudouners, but now they’re coming for all the kids. Litter enforcement officers were dispatched to crack down at Loudoun as a pilot scheme and, success claimed, it will now affect all 49 primary and secondary schools in the council area.

More than 10,000 fixed penalty notices a year are issued in Scotland, but less than half pay the £80. The procedure is that non-payment should lead to a miscreant’s referral to the procurator fiscal, court and a potential penalty of up to £2,500, but in practice there are rarely prosecutions. Any conviction, however, stays on the record.

I am sure this is well meaning, but it’s discriminatory, targeting kids. It is adults who dump the vast majority of litter on the streets. Has anyone ever had a fixed penalty for dropping a fag end in the streets? I bet they haven’t. If they even just clamped down on that we’d have enough to pay an actual rather than mythical £350 million into the NHS and with enough spare change to plug potholes.

Tolkien nonsense

Police in York recovered property from a house burglary but were not able to trace the owner of a “distinctive silver ring” inscribed on the outside with strange lettering, so they put out an appeal on social media last week with a photograph of it – and it provoked a barrage of responses. “Make your way to the Prancing Pony,” said Dan Nutter, “there is a guy there named Strider. He will help you return it, but be sure to travel under cover of darkness, so probably best not to wear your high-vis.”

Kingston Police helped their Yorkshire colleagues by pointing out that the original owner was a “Mr Sméagol. He used to live near Gladden Field, near the River Anduin.” But Sam Richards probably summed it up best. “It has been lost before and the last time it turned into a continent-spanning ball ache. I’d advise against getting involved.”

Knows his onions

Aperçu of the week from Jonny Jobson: “Dear all recipes ever, that is nowhere near long enough to sweat onions.”

So true.

Anarchy and the UK

Curry and a few drinks midweek with my old chum Stuart Christie, once known as the world’s most famous anarchist (not a large pool) but that’s now been Trumped. As an 18-year-old he hitched to Spain in a kilt (picking up some plastic explosive on the way) to blow up the dictator Franco. He was caught, sentenced to death, reduced to 20 years and freed after three-and-a-half.

Spanish comrades sent him money but used pseudonyms of the only English names they knew – John, Paul George and Ringo. So the authorities assumed he was being funded by the Beatles.

Stuart was in Glasgow – to see me obviously – but also to further his project to turn his autobiography, Granny Made Me An Anarchist, into a film or TV series, and believe me there’s incident aplenty. It’s a brilliant, funny, and self-deprecating story and another of my pals, the nonpareil Duncan Campbell, has written the screenplay.

Stuart’s wife Brenda died recently and among our reminiscences was a prank I played on him which went wrong. We were on the crowded Tube in London and, surreptitiously, I slipped a packet of condoms into a pocket of his jacket. Stuart got home to Hastings, sat down to dinner with Brenda, went into his pocket for a hankie and out tumbled the packet onto the table. His pleas that he was innocent and “McKay must have done it” fell on deaf ears.

Fly guys

Who on Earth knew there was something called Drones Reunited? No, it’s not a fan group for PG Wodehouse aficionados. It's a website for people who have lost or found drones, a difficult task to accomplish you might think.

So, as it says on the website: “If you’ve been separated from your drone buddy then this is the place to let us know so that we can help you get reunited.”

It doesn’t appear to be too successful, however, as there are none listed under reunited.

So, to the owner in Barrhead who lost one, it’s not looking hopeful mate.