Doctor Who may be drafted in to help pupils embrace STEM subjects as part of an innovative new project, finds Sandra Dick

For generations, Scotland was a superpower in science and engineering, blazing a trail which saw the nation branded a global leader for others to follow.

Now an innovative approach is aiming to regenerate Scotland’s once-celebrated status by tackling the range of issues thought to be obstructing a route into a STEM-related career for countless students.

Part of the new STEM Futures project will focus on igniting young people’s interest by helping them to recognise how science and mathematics crop up in everyday life, such as in television programmes like Doctor Who and His Dark Materials.

It has been launched against a backdrop of mounting concern over the numbers of young people opting in to science and technology-related subjects, falling standards and a nationwide skills gap which has left employers in rapidly-expanding sectors struggling to fill jobs.

The project aims to tackle a “science capital” deficit – a range of everyday issues which combine to affect young people’s confidence in science and maths, leading to them opt instead for other subjects.

The new three-year programme, designed by Glasgow Science Centre, prioritises schools in areas of deprivation and will spotlight how STEM-related careers can be an achievable option through offering links to potential employers and removing perceived obstacles which might otherwise put young people off science and maths.

It has been adopted by 12 schools in Glasgow, Renfrewshire, Dunbartonshire, Inverclyde, Ayrshire and Lanarkshire, while other elements of the project will also be available to other schools through competitions and a series of one-off events.

As well as providing access to potential employers, there will be hands-on opportunities for young people to put their growing knowledge to the test across a range of innovative workshops and challenges.

The project, funded by JP Morgan, is being supported by a range of major employers: Rolls-Royce, Morrison Construction, Barclays, the NHS, Thales, the Royal Navy, the RAF, and BAE Systems have all signed up to be partners.

Dr Stephen Breslin, chief executive of Glasgow Science Centre, said: “Science capital is a way of understanding why some people are engaged and involved in science and others aren’t.

“Imagine a rucksack that carries all the science-related experience and knowledge that you have. This includes science lessons in school, television programmes you watched and books you read that had a scientific theme – think Doctor Who and His Dark Materials – family members who talk about or work in science and technology, news you’ve heard about space, the environment or medicine, and trips to museums and science centres like ours. The more you have in this rucksack, the more likely you are to be confident about engaging with science or choosing a career in science or a STEM-related field.

“The less you have, the more excluded you feel and the less likely science is for ‘someone like you’.”

The launch comes after official PISA (Programme for International Student Assessment) statistics which record the performance of 15-year-olds across the world, showed a slight downturn in science and maths for Scottish pupils.

The figures, released in December, revealed that while Scotland achieved a mean score of 504 for reading, up from 493, data for maths and science showed a dip.

Scotland’s performance in science was lower than 13 countries, including England, and the figure for maths was at its lowest recorded, dipping below England and the UK as a whole.

The disappointing science and maths figures came despite a string of initiatives aimed at nurturing more girls into STEM subjects, and against a backdrop of a UK-wide recruitment crisis said to be costing the sector £1.5 billion a year.

The STEM Futures project will initially focus on four key themes based on industry demand and the potential for economic growth: maritime and aviation, technology, healthcare science, and construction.

Students taking part will be introduced to a range of STEM careers available in Glasgow, including laser manufacturing, health technology, robotics, construction, transport.

Paula Leca, STEM Futures co-ordinator at the science centre, said: “Research shows that pupils who lack science capital – qualifications, a network or work experience – are less likely to engage with STEM, and as a result are missing out on career opportunities.

“STEM Futures is a partnership between Glasgow Science Centre, schools and employers to ensure that pupils with the least science capital will gain the experience, confidence and qualifications they need to pursue a career in STEM.”

The project will help 100 pupils aged 13 to 16 gain a Foundation Apprenticeship, with 200 work placements offered by industry partners, work-readiness workshops and innovation workshops involving 1,200 pupils each year.

A series of industrial challenges and competitions is planned, while City of Glasgow College has signed up to support STEM Futures by delivering National Progression Awards in electrical engineering, mechatronics, cyber security and data science.

Rosshall Academy in Glasgow was one of the first schools to sign up to STEM Futures. Kevin Milmore, a physics teacher at the school, said: “This is a long-term programme that will give our pupils from S1 to S5 access to STEM qualifications, careers advice and work experience. Our pupils have already benefited from having help with their CVs, and some have started studying towards HNC-level qualifications at City of Glasgow College.

“As a school we want to encourage our pupils into STEM, but it’s not always easy to build and maintain those connections with employers and colleges.

“Glasgow Science Centre’s programme is an exciting way to ensure our pupils find out how exciting study and a career in STEM can be.”

Across Scotland, a drive has been under way to encourage more students to embrace STEM subjects. One-quarter of Glasgow Clyde College’s curriculum now relates to STEM subjects, while its award-winning community programme, Family Learning in Science, works with parents keen to engage in their children’s learning.

Aimed at raising aspirations in disadvantaged communities, the project covers literacy, numeracy, and health and wellbeing. By completing the programme, parents were awarded a credit-rated piece of learning within a science-based subject for the first time.

The University of Strathclyde’s Engineering the Future for Girls offers 100 places to S3 girls on a week-long summer school designed to engage girls in a wide range of engineering challenges. The university has also offered free weekly tutoring sessions in STEM-related subjects for school pupils from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Stephen Flaherty, managing director of JP Morgan’s Glasgow Technology Centre, said: “Sparking young people’s interest in STEM subjects is fundamental to them viewing science and technology as a viable career path.

“JP Morgan is passionate about driving inclusive growth in its local communities and we are delighted to support the Glasgow Science Centre’s STEM Futures programme to improve young

people’s connections to employers through a series of innovative workshops and work placements.”