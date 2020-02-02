A man arrested in connection with alleged "tampering" of Alfredo Morelos' car in Glasgow was a private detective according to reports.

A police investigation was launched following alleged tampering with the vehicle, however, the Sunday Mail reports that police have been told the car was targeted by a private detective hired by the player's pregnant wife.

The Sunday paper reports on their front page that the private investigator, and former Army veteran, was hired by Yesenia Morelos and was given access to Morelos' Lamborghini with reports claiming that he was to fit a tracking device.

Morelos caught the intruder near his car with the incident sparking a police probe.

The Sunday Mail reports a 29-year-old man decided to “give his side of the story” and present himself to police officers after being concerned at rumours about the incident spreading on the internet.

It is thought that the investigator was interviewed by police officers with a source telling the paper: “After taking legal advice, he thought the best thing to do was hand himself into police and give his side of the story.

“He has told officers he is a professional investigator who was hired by Morelos’s wife.

“The police thanked him for coming in and taking this responsible step.”

Yesenia is pregnant with the couple’s first child. It is reported that the PI was interviewed by officers in the presence of a solicitor advocate and charged with breach of the peace.