Anti-Brexit campaign group Led By Donkeys projected a anti-Brexit video onto the side of Big Ben, London as crowds below celebrated the UK leaving the EU.
Clips of Boris Johnson, prior to the referendum, saying he was in favour of the single market and wants to “be friends with European partners” were shown.
The footage was played as hundreds gathered around Westminster to celebrate Brexit, singing patriotic songs and cheering speeches from leading Brexiteers, including Nigel Farage.
