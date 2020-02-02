Eleven people had to be rescued from their homes by ladder after a fire at a block of flats in Edinburgh.
A blaze broke out at the building in Leith Walk in the early hours of Sunday.
Two people were taken to hospital and nine treated at the scene for the effects of smoke inhalation.
A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) spokeswoman said: “We were alerted at 1.10am on Sunday to reports of a fire affecting a block of residential flats in Edinburgh.
“Operations control mobilised a total of nine appliances to Leith Walk and firefighters safely removed 11 people from the building by ladder due to the presence of heavy smoke in the common stairwell.
“The adults were found to be suffering from the effects of smoke inhalation, with seven women and two men treated at the scene and two remaining men transferred to hospital.
“Crews thereafter contained and extinguished the fire and left the scene at 3.35am after ensuring that the area had been made safe.”
