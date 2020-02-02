The Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour show in Glasgow has been cancelled due to technical reasons.

Ticket holders were left fuming after being left standing outside when doors were supposed to open at 12.30pm.

The matinee show was set to begin at 1.30pm.

Some claimed to have stood outside of the SSE Hydro for two hours without any update from staff.

One social media user wrote: "Why are we standing in the rain outside the SSE Hydro waiting for production to let us in? 45 mins late - freezing! Poor show."

The Hydro tweeted: “We are sorry to say that due to a water leak which affected the stage area, today’s matinee has had to be cancelled. The team worked hard to resolve the problem which became apparent shortly before doors opened. The cause of which is unknown.

"We are liaising with the promoter of the event to reschedule the show, however refunds are available from point of purchase and we sincerely apologise to those affected."

Glasgow ticket holders were left standing outside the venue for nearly two hours before it was announced tonight's Live Tour performance would not be on.

One user told The Herald:"Left outside in the pouring rain for over 90 minutes with literally no information. Gutted Disgraceful that the hydro staff told no one information at all."

One social media user said: "Lack of communication is atrocious; kids crying everywhere and disabled amongst the hoards trying to get to the car park."