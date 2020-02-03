A NEW forum intended to improve the delivery of public services across the Borders will hold its inaugural meeting today.
Deputy First Minister John Swinney will chair the first Convention of the South of Scotland in Dumfries.
The twice-yearly event is intended to bring ministers, local authorities and public enterprise agencies together to address specific regional issues.
Transport Secretary Michael Matheson and Rural Economy Secretary Fergus Ewing will also take part, discussing how to tailor help for the region’s economy, public transport, jobs, and population profile.
Mr Swinney, who is also Education Secretary, said he wanted to build on the “collective ambition” for the South of Scotland’s economy.
He said: “This forum will allow ministers to get invaluable input for tackling long-term challenges such as population growth and ensuring young people have ample training and employment opportunities.
“The Convention provides a unique platform to strengthen the relationship between national and local government and is one of a number of developments in the region - along with a new enterprise agency and our investment of £85m in the Borderlands Inclusive Growth Deal.”
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.