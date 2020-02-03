Land at Celtic Park is set to be sold by the city council to Celtic Football Club to allow for match-day parking for disabled fans.

Councillors are recommended to agree a £100,000 sale to the club this week.

Celtic approached the council about purchasing the Janefield Street site, which has previously had a short-term licence for parking but has been vacant since 2014.

A report to councillors states: “The proposed purchaser is seeking to acquire the land at Janefield Street to create dedicated disabled car parking,” the report continues.

“The football club’s disabled section is located in the north-west corner of the stadium. The entrance to this section lies adjacent to the site.”

The report states the land was previously housing but did not transfer to Glasgow Housing Association as part of the housing stock transfer and remained instead with the authority.

There are two access gates to the site as well as floodlights.

Terms of the sale state the site “shall be used for the parking of vehicles, in connection with the operation of Celtic Park, and/or for pedestrian and vehicular access and egress to and from any adjacent land, declaring that this shall not prevent the property being used for the marshalling and management of crowds on match days/in relation to the operation of Celtic Park”.

The conditions of sale state it can’t be used for purposes other than the disabled parking use.