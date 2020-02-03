Sir Sam Mendes’s war film 1917 leads the Bafta accolades with seven wins.
Here is the full list of winners:
– Best film: 1917
– Outstanding British film: 1917
– Leading actor: Joaquin Phoenix for Joker
– Leading actress: Renee Zellweger for Judy
– Supporting actor: Brad Pitt for Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood
READ MORE: Joaquin Phoenix calls out systemic racism in Baftas speech
– Supporting actress: Laura Dern for Marriage Story
– Director: Sir Sam Mendes for 1917
– Cinematography: Roger Deakins for 1917
– Casting: Joker
– Adapted screenplay: Jojo Rabbit
– Original screenplay: Parasite
– EE rising star: Micheal Ward
– Documentary: For Sama
– Animated film: Klaus
– Make-up and hair: Bombshell
– British short animation: Granddad Was A Romantic
– British short film: Learning To Skateboard In A Warzone (If You’re A Girl)
– Original score: Joker
READ MORE: Baftas 2020: Who were the winners and losers
– Sound: 1917
– Production design: 1917
– Costume design: Little Women
– Editing: Le Mans ’66
– Outstanding debut: Bait
– Special visual effects: 1917
– Film not in the English language: Parasite
– Outstanding British contribution to cinema: Andy Serkis
– Fellowship: Kathleen Kennedy
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.